World Heart Day: On Apple Watch, check out the top 5 life-saving features

World Heart Day is today. The day lays emphasis on how we can keep our hearts healthy. The day also highlights the importance of being aware, on a daily basis, of the state of our hearts. Since it is the digital age, what better way to track your heart, and overall health, than a smartwatch. And among the best is the Apple Watch. It provides a huge number of features that check your health in different ways, especially when comes to the heart. Apple Watch notifies the user of their heart rate, ECG and more. Check a detailed list of Apple Watch features.

Top 5 Apple Watch features for heart health tracking purposes

High and low heart rate notifications: The Apple Watch keeps track of your heart rate from the background and notifies you when it's high or low. Such a situation can make you aware of any serious heart or health condition and you can immediately start treatment. Additionally, you can keep track of changes in your heart rate on a date and time-basis through the app.

2. Irregular rhythm notifications: The Apple Watch keeps track of the heartbeat and its irregular rhythms. It notifies you of any unusual readings that may also be related to the dangerous condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib happens when the upper chambers of the heartbeat are not in sync with the lower chambers. This Apple Watch feature utilizes an optical heart sensor which detects pulse and provides data.

3. ECG app: The app with the help of an electrical heart sensor and back crystal records single-lead ECG through the Apple Watch. The ECG app then provides a result of sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation with high heart rate, inconclusive, or poor recording, and allows the user to enter any symptoms they are facing such as rapid heartbeat, dizziness, or fatigue. All the recorded data can be accessed through the Health app and it can also be converted into a PDF format.

4. Cardio Fitness: Apple Watch has integrated the VO2 Max technology that helps predict overall health. Users are notified when their classification goes extremely low. This Apple watch feature keeps track of your health when you are doing any physical activity such as walking, running or any other strenuous activity.

5. Afib History: The Apple Watch provides detailed information on how many times your heart functionality fluctuates which could be a possible sign of Afib. AFib History also provides sleep, exercise and weight data.

