Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: Rumored price, design, display, more

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Watch 2 Pro next month. Learn more about the smartwatch's price, availability, design, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 14:33 IST
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is expected to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is rumoured to be getting set for the launch of its new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. The launch date for the smartwatch has not been revealed yet, however, leaks suggest that it will make its debut at the end of October. The Xiaomi watch may come with a circular display just like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Recently, the specs and designs of the smartwatch were leaked by a tipster. Let's have a look at what's likely coming in the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro specs

According to a MySmartPrice report. the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro may feature a 1.43-inch high-resolution round AMOLED display which will consist of the always-on feature. The smartwatch is rumoured to have a rotating dial with stainless steel. In terms of smart health features, it is expected to include body composition analysis, monitoring sleep, tracking SpO2 levels, and the standard sports modes which were also available in the previous Xiaomi watches.

The smartwatch may come with two band options: a brown leather band and a black fluoroplastic band. The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro's leather version may feature a steel finish and the black band version is expected to come in black gun metal. The black variant may also include bezels on the rotating dial to switch between different watch faces. As per reports, it may support Bluetooth and 4G LTE versions. There are also two additional buttons, which may include different customized functions.

Read more: First Xiaomi flip phone to launch soon? Check Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival's leaked specs

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is expected to be launched at the end of October and the leaks suggest that smartwatch pricing may start from EUR 400. However, Xiaomi has not made any official announcement about the smartwatch, its launch date or price. Therefore, we have to wait for a few more weeks till the official launch announcement.

Another leak report suggests that Germany's Amazon listing showcases two variants of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro at different prices. The black variant of the smartwatch may cost EUR 423 and the brown leather may cost EUR 376.

We expect the company to soon reveal details for launch in India.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 14:33 IST
