Icon
Home Wearables Reviews boAt Immortal Katana Blade review: Style king! But is this eye candy a hit?

boAt Immortal Katana Blade review: Style king! But is this eye candy a hit?

boAt Immortal Katana Blade is inspired by a Chinese sword. Know if it performs exceptionally well as it looks.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 14 2024, 21:53 IST
Icon
boAt Immortal Katana Blade
The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is priced at 2299. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
boAt Immortal Katana Blade
The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is priced at 2299. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

boAt Immortal Katana Blade review: boAt recently launched a new gaming True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds called Immortal Katana Blade with an eye-catching design at a budget-friendly price. The competition in the budget market is very high as brands like Noise, Mivi, and boAt are continuously bringing advanced TWS buds. On the other hand, boAt has looked to maintain its position in bringing feature-filled wearable devices for customers. Has it managed to do it with the boAt Immortal Katana Blade - a new metal body inspired by a Chinese Katana sword? It is definitely a style king! boAt's Immortal series is best known for its gaming capabilities and budget ranges. The Immortal series was launched with a stunning design and RGB lights, which did catch the attention of gamers, but is eye candy status enough? What about the performance? Find out.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade price is slightly higher than other Immortal-series buds. Now, the important question is, will buyers be willing to pay a higher price for the new buds? Or does it match the gamer's needs in a highly competitive market? I used the TWS earbuds for a few days to answer all of the questions and queries. Let's check out if it's worth the money or if it's all about the eye-catching Katana blade design.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade design and build quality:

 

Icon
boAt Immortal Katana Blade
The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is available in two color options: Gunmetal Black and Gray (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is available in two color options: Gunmetal Black and Gray (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

As we are aware the company always thinks big in coming up with and introducing unique designs. The size and weight of the case are promising and lightweight which could easily fit in your jeans pocket without making it look bulky. Note that the sides and the overall case are made up of plastic and the edges feature RGB lights which can be customised through a button placed right beside the USB-C charging port. The button can also be used to turn on and off the awesome blade sound that is set off when you open and close the metal glider.

In my opinion, the build quality of the case is quite impressive and it also looks strong, however, if we talk about the earbuds then I was not flattered by its plastic body. The buds also do not support the silicone sleeves, which again I was not particularly fond of.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is available in two color options: Gunmetal Black and Gray. Both of the cases feature the brand logo and “Katana Blade” written on the metal glider.

Overall, the design of the Immortal TWS is pleasing and attractive which may be liked by many users if they are looking for something stylish that matches a gamer's personality.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade audio quality:

Icon
Immortal Katana Blade
The Immortal Katana Blade features 13 mm dynamic drivers. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
The Immortal Katana Blade features 13 mm dynamic drivers. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Now, let's discuss the most important segment of the Immortal Katana Blade, which is the audio quality. In my experience, the buds were a hit and a miss in various aspects. So, to help you understand better I have divided my audio experience into three sub-sections that are based on calling, gaming, and normal use such as listening to music or streaming movies or web-series. This will help you make a better decision before investing in the product.

Calling experience: The first thing buyers should note is that the earbuds do not support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and its Dual microphone technology and ENC are not very effective. Therefore, while using the device for calling purposes, it captures more of the background noise. The voice is not clear to the caller and it often captures the wind noise especially when you are outside of the home. When in a quiet environment or place, you will be able to talk clearly, however, the voice goes very low to the caller.

Gaming: The gaming mode comes with a 50 ms low latency, which provided a decent audio performance when I was testing the buds while playing BGMI, however, you will have to keep the volume from 60 to 80 percent to enjoy receiving clear audio when the enemy is near or to judge the movements. Overall, for gaming purposes, the earbuds are promising and give the expected performance.

Music and web series: The Immortal Katana Blade features 13 mm dynamic drivers which provided a below-average experience as the bass was extremely low and you have to keep the volume between 80 to 90 percent to listen to music. I listened to a few rock and pop songs from artists like The Weekend, Travis Scott, and Dua Lipa and their songs mostly require great audio quality to be able enjoy them to the fullest. Due to the missing ANC, you may not enjoy rock songs or EDMs, however, if you are someone who likes slow and soft varieties, then these buds work fine.

The bass is not up to the mark, ANC and ENC were missing, and the sound quality was average. Now, devices under Rs.3000 such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, Realme Buds T300, and many others come with great quality noise cancellation features.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade smart features:

Icon
boAt Immortal Katana Blade
Check out the smart features provided by Immortal Katana Blade. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
Check out the smart features provided by Immortal Katana Blade. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

The earbuds feature touch gestures which enable you to Play/pause music or video with a single touch. Additionally, you can also answer or reject calls through the buds itself. Furthermore, with double press, you can use the play next song feature. Therefore, I liked these accessibility features which made it easier for me to change songs without taking out the mobile phone each time.

Notably, boAt, for some earbud models, provides a companion app called “boAt Hearables”, however, I could not find the device's name of the mobile app, therefore, it may not support any functionalities of the app like other boAt models do such as Nirvana Ion ANC, Airdrop Flex 454ANC, and others.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade battery:

 

Icon
Immortal Katana Blade
The Immortal Katana Blade last up to 8 to 10 hours. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
The Immortal Katana Blade last up to 8 to 10 hours. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

In terms of battery and charging speed, boAt has definitely outdone itself. The Katana blade buds can last you for a week with a single charge in medium usage. Additionally, the buds last up to 8 to 10 hours without charging in the case.

The Immortal Katana Blade claims to feature an ASAP charge feature and is backed by a 500mAh battery in the case which quickly powers up the device for a considerable amount of playback time. It supports a USB-C type port for charging and requires up to 2 hours to fully charge the device for a non-stop listening experience.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade verdict:

 

Icon
Boat Immortal Katana Blade
Boat Immortal Katana Blade review. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
Boat Immortal Katana Blade review. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

The gaming mode was a definite hit for which the device has actually been designed. Of course, under the Rs. 3000 range, you can look for other gaming buds as well, which provide good quality ANC and ENC to boost your overall performance and not just for gaming. If you are looking for powerful earbuds on a budget then you can skip this one. In terms of battery life, the earbuds performed exceptionally well and the design may be liked by many of the gamers out there. The metal glider and the blade sound are quite intuitive and impressive too.

 

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 2,299/-
Product Name
Immortal Katana Blade
Brand Name
Boat
Pros
  • Metal glider
  • Battery
  • Game mode
Cons
  • Poor base
  • No ANC
Specifications
  • Driver Size: 13mm
    Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Range: 10 meters
    Battery: 50 hours
  • Latency: 50MS
    Frequency Response: 20Hz

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 21:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon