boAt Immortal Katana Blade review: Style king! But is this eye candy a hit?

boAt Immortal Katana Blade review: boAt recently launched a new gaming True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds called Immortal Katana Blade with an eye-catching design at a budget-friendly price. The competition in the budget market is very high as brands like Noise, Mivi, and boAt are continuously bringing advanced TWS buds. On the other hand, boAt has looked to maintain its position in bringing feature-filled wearable devices for customers. Has it managed to do it with the boAt Immortal Katana Blade - a new metal body inspired by a Chinese Katana sword? It is definitely a style king! boAt's Immortal series is best known for its gaming capabilities and budget ranges. The Immortal series was launched with a stunning design and RGB lights, which did catch the attention of gamers, but is eye candy status enough? What about the performance? Find out.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade price is slightly higher than other Immortal-series buds. Now, the important question is, will buyers be willing to pay a higher price for the new buds? Or does it match the gamer's needs in a highly competitive market? I used the TWS earbuds for a few days to answer all of the questions and queries. Let's check out if it's worth the money or if it's all about the eye-catching Katana blade design.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade design and build quality:

As we are aware the company always thinks big in coming up with and introducing unique designs. The size and weight of the case are promising and lightweight which could easily fit in your jeans pocket without making it look bulky. Note that the sides and the overall case are made up of plastic and the edges feature RGB lights which can be customised through a button placed right beside the USB-C charging port. The button can also be used to turn on and off the awesome blade sound that is set off when you open and close the metal glider.

In my opinion, the build quality of the case is quite impressive and it also looks strong, however, if we talk about the earbuds then I was not flattered by its plastic body. The buds also do not support the silicone sleeves, which again I was not particularly fond of.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is available in two color options: Gunmetal Black and Gray. Both of the cases feature the brand logo and “Katana Blade” written on the metal glider.

Overall, the design of the Immortal TWS is pleasing and attractive which may be liked by many users if they are looking for something stylish that matches a gamer's personality.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade audio quality:

Now, let's discuss the most important segment of the Immortal Katana Blade, which is the audio quality. In my experience, the buds were a hit and a miss in various aspects. So, to help you understand better I have divided my audio experience into three sub-sections that are based on calling, gaming, and normal use such as listening to music or streaming movies or web-series. This will help you make a better decision before investing in the product.

Calling experience: The first thing buyers should note is that the earbuds do not support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and its Dual microphone technology and ENC are not very effective. Therefore, while using the device for calling purposes, it captures more of the background noise. The voice is not clear to the caller and it often captures the wind noise especially when you are outside of the home. When in a quiet environment or place, you will be able to talk clearly, however, the voice goes very low to the caller.

Gaming: The gaming mode comes with a 50 ms low latency, which provided a decent audio performance when I was testing the buds while playing BGMI, however, you will have to keep the volume from 60 to 80 percent to enjoy receiving clear audio when the enemy is near or to judge the movements. Overall, for gaming purposes, the earbuds are promising and give the expected performance.

Music and web series: The Immortal Katana Blade features 13 mm dynamic drivers which provided a below-average experience as the bass was extremely low and you have to keep the volume between 80 to 90 percent to listen to music. I listened to a few rock and pop songs from artists like The Weekend, Travis Scott, and Dua Lipa and their songs mostly require great audio quality to be able enjoy them to the fullest. Due to the missing ANC, you may not enjoy rock songs or EDMs, however, if you are someone who likes slow and soft varieties, then these buds work fine.

The bass is not up to the mark, ANC and ENC were missing, and the sound quality was average. Now, devices under Rs.3000 such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, Realme Buds T300, and many others come with great quality noise cancellation features.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade smart features:

The earbuds feature touch gestures which enable you to Play/pause music or video with a single touch. Additionally, you can also answer or reject calls through the buds itself. Furthermore, with double press, you can use the play next song feature. Therefore, I liked these accessibility features which made it easier for me to change songs without taking out the mobile phone each time.

Notably, boAt, for some earbud models, provides a companion app called “boAt Hearables”, however, I could not find the device's name of the mobile app, therefore, it may not support any functionalities of the app like other boAt models do such as Nirvana Ion ANC, Airdrop Flex 454ANC, and others.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade battery:

In terms of battery and charging speed, boAt has definitely outdone itself. The Katana blade buds can last you for a week with a single charge in medium usage. Additionally, the buds last up to 8 to 10 hours without charging in the case.

The Immortal Katana Blade claims to feature an ASAP charge feature and is backed by a 500mAh battery in the case which quickly powers up the device for a considerable amount of playback time. It supports a USB-C type port for charging and requires up to 2 hours to fully charge the device for a non-stop listening experience.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade verdict:

The gaming mode was a definite hit for which the device has actually been designed. Of course, under the Rs. 3000 range, you can look for other gaming buds as well, which provide good quality ANC and ENC to boost your overall performance and not just for gaming. If you are looking for powerful earbuds on a budget then you can skip this one. In terms of battery life, the earbuds performed exceptionally well and the design may be liked by many of the gamers out there. The metal glider and the blade sound are quite intuitive and impressive too.