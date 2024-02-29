 Boult Astra Neo TWS review: Budget-friendly gaming delight, but audio is a struggle | Wearables Reviews
Home Wearables Reviews Boult Astra Neo TWS review: Budget-friendly gaming delight, but audio is a struggle

Boult Astra Neo TWS review: Budget-friendly gaming delight, but audio is a struggle

In the ticking TWS earbuds segment, Boult has rolled out the Boult Astra Neo, which promises 70-hour battery life and other smart features, but can it live up to the hype? Let's find out in our review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 21:12 IST
Airtel launches in-flight roaming plans - stay connected at 30,000 feet!
Boult Astra Neo TWS
1/6 1. Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom provider in India, has introduced in-flight roaming plans, enabling customers to stay connected during flights without extra charges. Customers on select prepaid and postpaid plans can enjoy high-speed internet, voice calls, and SMS services while airborne.  (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Airtel in-flight roaming pack tariffs start as low as Rs. 195. It also integrates in-flight roaming for prepaid and postpaid customers with plans starting at Rs. 2997 and Rs. 3999, respectively   (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, expressed his excitement about providing seamless connectivity even at 30,000 feet to customers. The initiative reflects Airtel's commitment to keeping customers connected wherever they are.  (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Airtel in-flight plans cover data packs ranging from 250MB to 1GB, along with allocated minutes and SMS, valid for 24 hours. This ensures customers can browse, call, and message during their entire flight duration.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Partnering with Aeromobile, Airtel guarantees top-notch connectivity across 19 airlines on various international routes, enhancing the travel experience for customers.  (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. To support customers further, Airtel offers round-the-clock customer service through its contact center and a dedicated WhatsApp number. Additionally, customers can manage their usage and access real-time billing details conveniently via the Airtel Thanks App.  (Unsplash)
Boult Astra Neo TWS
View all Images
The Boult Astra Neo TWS earbuds are available in two colours: black and white. (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Boult Astra Neo review: Gone are the days of expensive, bulky headphones dominating the audio scene. You can get great quality sound in small packages too now. Today, the world of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds offers an accessible and convenient way to experience your music, calls, and games. And if you are looking for a pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, then Boult has just the thing for you - the Astra Neo earbuds. These earbuds come in black and white colour options and promise a long-lasting battery life (up to 70 hours), noise cancellation, and an improved gaming experience– all at a budget-friendly price of Rs. 1,099. But can it live up to the big claims? Let's find out in our review.

Boult Astra Neo review: Design and Build Quality

Boult Astra Neo
Boult Astra Neo review: Design and Build Quality (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Boult Astra Neo review: Design and Build Quality (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds immediately grab attention with their sleek, plastic case and eye-catching neon LED lights. The case boasts a comfortable grip for easy handling and a scratch-resistant finish to keep those annoying smudges at bay. Weighing in at a featherlight level, the plastic earbuds are comfortable to wear even for extended sessions. My experience with the fit was positive. The earbuds slipped in easily and remained secure, even during vigorous head movements. The charging case, weighing just 78 grams, is conveniently pocket-sized. Opening the lid automatically pairs the earbuds with your most recently connected device, eliminating the need for a separate pairing button.

Beyond aesthetics, the Boult Astra Neo offers additional features like Zen Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (though effectiveness may vary in noisy environments), IPX5 water resistance for protection against sweat and light rain, dual-device connectivity for switching between devices, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with minimal latency for smooth gaming. These features, combined with the stylish design and comfortable fit, make the Boult Astra Neo a compelling option in its price range.

Boult Astra Neo review: Sound Quality

Boult Astra Neo earbuds
The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come equipped with 13mm BoomX bass drivers, providing a satisfactory sound experience. (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come equipped with 13mm BoomX bass drivers, providing a satisfactory sound experience. (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Let's talk about how these earbuds sound. The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come equipped with 13mm BoomX bass drivers, providing a satisfactory sound experience. When used for phone calls, the audio is clear and sharp, making them suitable for hands-free conversations. However, in noisy places like the Metro, they struggle a bit. During my Metro commute, the call quality didn't live up to expectations.

On the bright side, the music quality is loud and clear, although I find it a bit lacking in depth compared to more premium earbuds. When I turned up Diljit Dosanjh's 'Hass Hass' at full volume, the sound was good, but the bass overpowered the music, making the lyrics less clear. Still, considering the price, the audio quality is pretty good, although there's room for improvement.

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come with sensors on the top of each earplug that let you control volume, music, calls, Siri, Google, device switching, and gaming mode using simple touch gestures. Adjusting the volume and changing music was easy, but I faced difficulties switching to gaming mode and handling calls.

Even after tapping the right earbud four times, the gaming mode didn't always activate, and vice versa. During calls, adjusting the earbuds often disconnected the call. Some basic gestures are prone to accidental touches, and Boult should address this issue.

Boult Astra Neo review: Verdict

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds present a solid choice for those seeking good audio performance at an affordable price. The ENC feature works well in moderate noise conditions, and the earbuds offer commendable comfort and user-friendly design. The battery life is impressive, and the low latency mode is a plus for gamers. However, if you prioritise clear and melodious music, alternatives like the boAt Nirvana Ion or Noise Buds VS104 Max earbuds may better suit your preferences, especially considering their additional features like dual EQ modes. Nevertheless, the Boult Astra Neo earbuds stand out as an fine option for gaming enthusiasts on a budget. Considering their sensible price point, these earbuds deliver a satisfying audio experience, making them a noteworthy choice for those looking for reliable gaming audio.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 3,499/-
Product Name
Astra Neo
Brand Name
Boult
Pros
  • Good battery life
  • Game mode
  • Lightweight
  • Design
Cons
  • Poor sound quality
  • No ANC
Specifications
  • Headphone Type
    True Wireless
  • Headphone Driver Units
    BoomX Bass Drivers
  • Audio Codec
    SBC, AAC
  • Wireless Range
    10 m
  • IP Ratings
    IPX5
  • Charging
    Type-C fast charging

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 21:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets