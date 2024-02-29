Boult Astra Neo TWS review: Budget-friendly gaming delight, but audio is a struggle

Boult Astra Neo review: Gone are the days of expensive, bulky headphones dominating the audio scene. You can get great quality sound in small packages too now. Today, the world of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds offers an accessible and convenient way to experience your music, calls, and games. And if you are looking for a pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, then Boult has just the thing for you - the Astra Neo earbuds. These earbuds come in black and white colour options and promise a long-lasting battery life (up to 70 hours), noise cancellation, and an improved gaming experience– all at a budget-friendly price of Rs. 1,099. But can it live up to the big claims? Let's find out in our review.

Boult Astra Neo review: Design and Build Quality

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds immediately grab attention with their sleek, plastic case and eye-catching neon LED lights. The case boasts a comfortable grip for easy handling and a scratch-resistant finish to keep those annoying smudges at bay. Weighing in at a featherlight level, the plastic earbuds are comfortable to wear even for extended sessions. My experience with the fit was positive. The earbuds slipped in easily and remained secure, even during vigorous head movements. The charging case, weighing just 78 grams, is conveniently pocket-sized. Opening the lid automatically pairs the earbuds with your most recently connected device, eliminating the need for a separate pairing button.

Beyond aesthetics, the Boult Astra Neo offers additional features like Zen Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (though effectiveness may vary in noisy environments), IPX5 water resistance for protection against sweat and light rain, dual-device connectivity for switching between devices, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with minimal latency for smooth gaming. These features, combined with the stylish design and comfortable fit, make the Boult Astra Neo a compelling option in its price range.

Boult Astra Neo review: Sound Quality

Let's talk about how these earbuds sound. The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come equipped with 13mm BoomX bass drivers, providing a satisfactory sound experience. When used for phone calls, the audio is clear and sharp, making them suitable for hands-free conversations. However, in noisy places like the Metro, they struggle a bit. During my Metro commute, the call quality didn't live up to expectations.

On the bright side, the music quality is loud and clear, although I find it a bit lacking in depth compared to more premium earbuds. When I turned up Diljit Dosanjh's 'Hass Hass' at full volume, the sound was good, but the bass overpowered the music, making the lyrics less clear. Still, considering the price, the audio quality is pretty good, although there's room for improvement.

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds come with sensors on the top of each earplug that let you control volume, music, calls, Siri, Google, device switching, and gaming mode using simple touch gestures. Adjusting the volume and changing music was easy, but I faced difficulties switching to gaming mode and handling calls.

Even after tapping the right earbud four times, the gaming mode didn't always activate, and vice versa. During calls, adjusting the earbuds often disconnected the call. Some basic gestures are prone to accidental touches, and Boult should address this issue.

Boult Astra Neo review: Verdict

The Boult Astra Neo earbuds present a solid choice for those seeking good audio performance at an affordable price. The ENC feature works well in moderate noise conditions, and the earbuds offer commendable comfort and user-friendly design. The battery life is impressive, and the low latency mode is a plus for gamers. However, if you prioritise clear and melodious music, alternatives like the boAt Nirvana Ion or Noise Buds VS104 Max earbuds may better suit your preferences, especially considering their additional features like dual EQ modes. Nevertheless, the Boult Astra Neo earbuds stand out as an fine option for gaming enthusiasts on a budget. Considering their sensible price point, these earbuds deliver a satisfying audio experience, making them a noteworthy choice for those looking for reliable gaming audio.