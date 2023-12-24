Icon
Home Wearables Reviews Jabra Elite 10 review: The true wireless earbuds that don't cost a bomb and mostly have it all

Jabra Elite 10 review: The true wireless earbuds that don't cost a bomb and mostly have it all

Jabra Elite 10 review: The Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds are the latest from the Danish company. They promise clear calls, advanced features, and a comfortable fit. But are they worth the high price?

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 17:44 IST
Icon
Get up to 58% off on Jabra Elite 4 to Elite 2 earbuds during Amazon Great Summer Sale
Jabra Elite 10 review
1/4 Jabra Elite 4: This is the latest addition to its Elite range. It has been tailored to cover earbud essentials, such as comfort, optimal sound, and convenience, all at a very reasonable price. The feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds. The Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app lets users customize the sound. It comes in four classic colors: Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
2/4 Jabra Elite 5: It offers discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. Comes with 6-microphone call technology with wind- noise suppression, enabling individuals to take calls with confidence even when it’s windy. It packs the new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. These buds provide 7hrs play time with ANC on (28hrs with case). The Elite 5 are available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
3/4 Jabra Elite 3: This is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass, and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds come with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology. The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness. Available in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
4/4 Jabra Elite 2: It is suited to those who are looking for rich sound on the go, at Jabra's lowest price point. The earbuds come with 6mm speakers offering high audio quality and powerful bass, a customizable EQ and noise isolation. Elite 2 earbuds offer 7 hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case). The earbuds come in Grey and Navy. (Jabra)
Jabra Elite 10 review
icon View all Images
Jabra Elite 10 review: The earbuds are available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990. (Md Ijaj Khan| HT Tech)

Jabra Elite 10 Review: Earpieces are among those gadgets that require extreme attention to detail. This includes, not just the company doing its thing, but also buyers going the extra mile to properly explore each detail to get the perfect gadget that fits all their requirements - listening pleasure, that is. Now, Jabra has released two wireless earbuds in India, the Jabra Elite 8 Active and the Jabra Elite 10, which are part of their top-tier collection. Among them, the Jabra Elite 10 stands out as their most advanced earbuds, specially designed for the working individual. So, how good are these earbuds at making crystal clear phone calls or providing an immersive Dolby Atmos experience, handling, looks and more? If you're in the market, you can get your hands on the Jabra Elite 10 for Rs. 20999 - discounted price is Rs. 17990.

In our comprehensive review, we explore everything the Jabra Elite 10 has to offer, from its design and sound quality to its features and battery life. Let's find out what makes these earbuds special for the user.

Jabra Elite 10: Design

Icon
Jabra Elite 10
Jabra Elite 10 design (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 design (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Jabra's premium earbuds sport a revamped design. They have swapped out the hard plastic shell for a grippy silicone material that covers most of the earbud, with the control button remaining as hard plastic. The ear tips come in a unique triangular shape. The silicone material around the earbuds enhances the tactile experience and is easy to clean. These earbuds are rated IP57 for dust and water resistance, handling sweat and light splashes effortlessly. Jabra's silicone tips are well-crafted, with a unique connector and ergonomic shape, offering a comfortable and snug fit. With four ear tip sizes included, you'll find the perfect match for your ears. The design strikes a balance between and there is pressure relief and comfort for the user thanks to the soft silicone construction, which is more gentle on the ears than hard plastic alternatives.

If you're a fitness enthusiast and plan to use earbuds while running, the Jabra Elite 10 might not be the best choice. I tested them during a run, and within a few steps, they fell out of my ears. This could lead to them getting lost, which would be costly. Additionally, due to the silicon coating, they didn't stay in place when I sweated, and they easily fell out of my ears.

Jabra Elite 10: Case

Icon
Jabra Elite 10 case
Jabra Elite 10 case (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 case (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The case is nice and thin, and it shows that Jabra paid a lot of attention to making it look good. The case's exterior is crafted from robust, hard plastic, which, while occasionally susceptible to fingerprint smudges, provides excellent durability. It not only securely holds the earbuds but also houses a generous battery. The case's rounded edges ensure it effortlessly fits into your pocket, and the lid opens smoothly, making it a breeze to access the earbuds.

Jabra Elite 10: Easy-to-Use Controls

Icon
Jabra Elite 10
Jabra Elite 10 easy-to-use controls (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 easy-to-use controls (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Jabra Elite 10 has buttons that are easy to press, and they make a soft clicking sound. This can be more user-friendly for some people compared to touch-sensitive panels. A good thing about these buttons is that they are less likely to be accidentally pressed.

You can easily use these buttons to do various things like playing music, adjusting the volume, changing tracks, selecting different listening modes, and talking to your voice assistant. On the left earpiece, if you press the button once, it can turn on or off the noise-cancelling feature, which makes your surroundings quiet. If you press the button twice, you can either talk to your voice assistant or use Spotify Tap, which you can set up in the app.

But here's a thing to keep in mind: when you use only one earbud, the controls are a bit limited, and it switches to mono sound to ensure you do not lose any part of the song or sound being played. When you use a single earbud in the mono mode, the other one can be charged.

The earbuds give you voice guidance and sounds to help you know what you're doing. You can use Google Assistant by using your voice, but to use Siri or Alexa, you'll need to press a button. Also, when you take the earbuds out of your ears, they automatically pause the music. You can change how the buttons work by customising them in the app to fit your preferences. This is something that you will find yourself doing a lot before settling on the perfect one for yourself.

Jabra Elite 10: Features

Icon
Jabra Elite 10
Jabra Elite 10 features (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 features (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Jabra Elite 10 has lots of features. Now, these can elevate your listening experience manifold. They boast Jabra's Advanced adaptive noise-cancelling and a customizable HearThrough mode, ensuring you stay connected to the outside world. These earbuds sport ear-detection sensors, pausing playback when one is removed.

One noteworthy change is the shift away from Qualcomm chips, meaning no AptX support for Android. However, they do support AAC and the new LE Audio standard with LC3 audio codec. They also offer multipoint Bluetooth pairing for two devices at once.

Android users can enjoy hands-free access to Google Assistant, while Apple users can access Siri with a button press.

A standout feature is powered by the Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and provides an immersive audio experience similar to Apple's spatial audio. It works well with music and enhances video-watching by creating a virtual surround sound with dialogue centred on your screen. Importantly, it's compatible with both Apple and Android devices. Also, there's a way to find your lost earbuds. They remember where they were before they got lost.

Jabra Elite 10: Sound Quality and ANC

Icon
Jabra Elite 10
Jabra Elite 10 sound quality and ANC (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 sound quality and ANC (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds boast impressive 10mm drivers for outstanding sound quality, especially in quiet settings. They deliver clean, detailed audio with a defined bass, creating a rich listening experience. Notably, they excel in the midrange, enhancing vocal clarity and depth. The Jabra Sound Plus app offers EQ presets and the option to toggle Dolby Spatial Sound. These earbuds strike a perfect balance between clarity and depth while allowing sound customization. The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds offer impressive ANC, excelling at reducing low-frequency noise. They adapt to your head position and outperform their predecessor, the Elite 85t. The HearThrough mode provides a realistic ambient sound without major EQ adjustments, with customizable levels via the app. However, they may let in some external sounds due to their semi-open design. “I tried the Jabra Elite 10 while listening to songs like "The Believer" by Imagine Dragons and "Softhy" by Karan Aujla. The cool thing about these earbuds is that they make it feel like you're at a club or in a theatre. The HearThrough mode gives you a kind of surround sound experience. You can groove to any type of music, whether it's rock or old Bollywood classics.”

In short, the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds offer a remarkable audio experience for those who appreciate fine-tuning their sound.

Jabra Elite 10: Battery Performance

Icon
Jabra Elite 10
Jabra Elite 10 battery performance (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Jabra Elite 10 battery performance (Md Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

When it comes to battery life, the Elite 10 earbuds truly impress. With active noise cancellation (ANC) activated, they offer approximately 6 hours of uninterrupted usage. Without ANC, you can enjoy a solid 8 hours of playtime. What's even more remarkable is the contribution of the charging case, which extends your total usage time to a whopping 25-26 hours with ANC and an impressive 36 hours without it.

But that's not all, these earbuds also support wireless charging, adding to their convenience. In our rigorous testing, we found that the Elite 10 earbuds continued to perform admirably, showing no signs of giving in even after 7 hours and 40 minutes of continuous use.

Jabra Elite 10: Verdict

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds' pricing makes them a high-end choice. These earbuds are great for working people and travellers or those who are often on phone calls, but want their hands to be free. They have a sleek design without any stems, and the physical button is easy to use. They are also dust and water-resistant (IP57), which means they are suitable for various activities. One thing though, sound quality and capturing of natural sounds are areas that require a bit more work, but having said that, if you value comfort, a sound that is satisfactory, and useful features over super-strong noise cancellation, these earbuds are a good pick. In 2023, the Elite 10 earbuds are definitely among the best available. Their versatility lends them another plus in terms of value-add.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 20,999/-
Product Name
Jabra Elite 10
Brand Name
Jabra
Pros
  • ANC
  • Built qyality
  • Battery life
  • Physical button
Cons
  • Price
Specifications
  • Orientation Type
    In Ear
  • Connectivity:
    Bluetooth Version 5.3
  • Battery
    Upto 36Hours
  • Noise Cancellation
    ANC
  • Weight
    51.6 g

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 17:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon