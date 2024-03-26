WatchOut WearPods review: Eye-ball grabbing! Is that good? Find out

WatchOut WearPods review: WatchOut is a wearable brand that started building its products for teens and children who want to own smart devices that are in some way different. The company had figured prominently on Shark Tank India season 2 too. Now, it has announced a new smartwatch concept that mostly targets Gen-Z consumers. The smartwatch is called the Wearpods and they combine the ability of a smartwatch and earbuds all in one device. Weird? Read on.

The WatchOut WearPods come with some striking features that may attract users. However, these days Gen-Z consumers are very picky and they are much more into style and aesthetics than other aspects. So, does the gadget match the requirements? I have used the WatchOut WearPods smartwatch for a week and here is my full review of the device.

WatchOut WearPods review: Design and display

The WatchOut WearPods feature a very strong and rugged design, making it drop-resistant and waterproof. The company also offers an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. Looks-wise the smartwatch comes with a childish design and many Gen-Z buyers may not actually look with favor at such a big and rectangular device. The smartwatch also sports a tiny earbud spot which houses two buds, making the device look even bulkier. It is available in three color options: Black Commando, Military Green, and Orange Army. I received the Orange Army variant for the purpose of this review, and since I am part of the Gen-Z myself, I would not really pick this color.

The WatchOut WearPods comes with a massive 1.96-inch HD IPS display. It is protected from scratches and fingerprints by the Corning tempered glass. The display does provide a crisp and bright viewing experience. However, considering the price range of the smartwatch, it may have gone for an AMOLED display for a better user experience. Navigation and touch were quite smooth and responsive and I did not face any lag or slow performance during use.

WatchOut WearPods review: Performance

While the design could have been better, the performance and features negate all the drawbacks of this gadget. The WatchOut WearPods offer numerous features in one device that you could only have imagined. One of its unique offerings was to include earbuds within the smartwatch itself. Yes, that is so very true! And what is more, the earbuds can easily be connected to the smartwatch or the smartphone, so you do not have to worry about carrying headphones or earbuds.

If we talk about the earbuds, then they come with touch sensors which allow users to answer calls, play/pause music or change to the next song. They can be easily connected via Bluetooth. However, the sound quality was basic and lacked bass. It also does not support Active Noise Cancellation, but in my opinion, at this price point and the suite of features it offers, this part can be easily overlooked.

Significantly, the smartwatch's performance was quite decent. It provides health features such as oxygen level monitoring, heart rate, blood pressure, steps, and much more. However, I have some doubts about the accuracy of the measurements, especially the steps counter. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling which provides a decent performance. It also offers a dial pad, calculator, calendar, weather, and more such features. You can store up to 4GB of storage and it offers a built-in voice recorder which also takes up the smartwatch space. The standout feature of the smartwatch was the business card feature through which you can keep your bank QR code on your wrist. Therefore, if you are taking money from someone through online means, you do not have to worry about opening your smartphone and locating the scanner when you can simply keep it on the WatchOut WearPods.

The WatchOut WearPods also come with an app support called the “V Band.” Here, users can check out their health and fitness stats and watch settings. Additionally, the smartwatch features more than 100 sports modes which you can pick and choose from. However, I did not get the chance to test its performance as it would require long-term usage to provide some solid answers. However, I found many of the sports modes as unnecessary and most users will only end up using a fraction of them.

Apart from features and performance, the WatchOut WearPods comes with an easy-to-use UI with swift navigation. I did not face any difficulties using the device and there was no lag worth speaking of. The gadget was quite fluid and fun to use.

WatchOut WearPods review: Battery

Surprisingly, the WatchOut WearPods provide a great battery life with its 400mAh battery, but the earbuds drain very quickly. The smartwatch could go easily for up to a week with medium usage. However, it takes a long time to recharge from 0 percent to 100 percent. The charge time was more than 2 hours, therefore you may have to keep the device powered up in advance.

WatchOut WearPods review: Verdict

Overall, the WatchOut WearPods is quite an impressive device in terms of its features. However, I believe the design and looks could be enhanced to make it visually appealing for Gen-Z users. If it comes with some design improvements, then the smartwatch could be a real hit. Additionally, I also liked the concept of a smartwatch and earbuds in one device, but the combination is making the design bulky. In terms of usage, it comes with plenty of health and fitness features - too many in fact. The value-add was that the earbuds also provide decent enough sound quality. Go for it? If you want to stand out in a crowd.