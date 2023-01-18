 Xolo Q700s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q700s

    XOLO Q700s

    XOLO Q700s is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,100 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q700s from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q700s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20327/heroimage/xolo-xolo-q700s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20327/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q700s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20327/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q700s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20327/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q700s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,100
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Xolo Q700s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 450 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 450 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 64.6 mm
    • Gold, Silver
    • 8.9 mm
    • 136 mm
    Display
    • 63.5 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 17, 2014 (Official)
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q700s
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Q700s FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q700S in India?

    Xolo Q700S price in India at 3,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q700S?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q700S?

    How long does the Xolo Q700S last?

    What is the Xolo Q700S Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q700S Waterproof?

    Xolo Q700s