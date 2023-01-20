 Xolo Omega 5 0 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Omega 5 0

    XOLO Omega 5 0

    XOLO Omega 5 0 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Omega 5 0 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Omega 5 0 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23895/heroimage/xolo-xolo-omega-5.0-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23895/images/Design/xolo-xolo-omega-5.0-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23895/images/Design/xolo-xolo-omega-5.0-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Xolo Omega 5 0 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 656 Hours(3G) / Up to 675 Hours(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    • Up to 656 Hours(3G) / Up to 675 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black
    • 10.5 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 144 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.43 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Hive UI
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Xolo Omega 5.0
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 20, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Omega 5 0 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Omega 5.0 in India?

    Xolo Omega 5.0 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Omega 5.0?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Omega 5.0?

    How long does the Xolo Omega 5.0 last?

    What is the Xolo Omega 5.0 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Omega 5.0 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Omega 5 0