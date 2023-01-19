 Xolo Q2100 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q2100

    XOLO Q2100

    XOLO Q2100 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 12,750 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q2100 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q2100 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22827/heroimage/lava-xolo-q2100-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22827/images/Design/lava-xolo-q2100-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,750
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q2100 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 604 Hours(3G) / Up to 777 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G) / Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G) / Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 604 Hours(3G) / Up to 777 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    Design
    • 152.4 mm
    • Black, White
    • 9.3 mm
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 72.91 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • October 1, 2014 (Official)
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q2100
    • Yes
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Xolo Q2100 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q2100 in India?

    Xolo Q2100 price in India at 6,890 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q2100?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q2100?

    How long does the Xolo Q2100 last?

    What is the Xolo Q2100 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q2100 Waterproof?

    Xolo Q2100