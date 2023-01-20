 Xolo Q2000 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q2000

    XOLO Q2000

    XOLO Q2000 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,153 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q2000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q2000 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18027/heroimage/xolo-xolo-q2000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18027/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q2000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18027/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q2000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,153
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    13 MP
    2 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,153
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q2000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 577 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 577 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 156 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • Black
    • 77.8 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 68.67 %
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • Xolo Q2000
    • November 9, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q2000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q2000 in India?

    Xolo Q2000 price in India at 14,534 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q2000?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q2000?

    How long does the Xolo Q2000 last?

    What is the Xolo Q2000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q2000 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Q2000