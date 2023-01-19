 Xolo Q1000 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q1000

    XOLO Q1000

    XOLO Q1000 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1000 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18139/heroimage/lava-xolo-q1000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18139/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18139/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18139/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1000-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,299
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    1.2 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q1000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2100 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 1.2 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    • Up to 346 Hours(3G) / Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 346 Hours(3G) / Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30
    • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor, Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 70.8 mm
    • 143.5 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 171.1 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.79 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q1000
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 8, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800
    • Dual SIM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Xolo Q1000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q1000 in India?

    Xolo Q1000 price in India at 15,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1000?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q1000?

    How long does the Xolo Q1000 last?

    What is the Xolo Q1000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q1000 Waterproof?

    Xolo Q1000