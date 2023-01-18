Xolo Q1010i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Q1010i XOLO Q1010i is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,798 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1010i from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1010i now with free delivery.