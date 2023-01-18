 Xolo Q1010i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q1010i

    XOLO Q1010i is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,798 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1010i from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1010i now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21118/heroimage/lava-xolo-q1010i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21118/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1010i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,798
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2250 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q1010i Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 685 Hours(3G) / Up to 732 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2250 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black
    • 8.3 mm
    • 143.6 mm
    • 72.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • True HD IPS Plus LCD
    • 66.43 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xolo Q1010i
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • April 22, 2014 (Official)
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Xolo Q1010i FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q1010I in India?

    Xolo Q1010I price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1010I?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q1010I?

    How long does the Xolo Q1010I last?

    What is the Xolo Q1010I Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q1010I Waterproof?

    Xolo Q1010i