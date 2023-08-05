 Yu Yunicorn Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Yu Phones Yu Yunicorn

Yu Yunicorn

Yu Yunicorn is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yunicorn from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yunicorn now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
YuYunicorn_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
YuYunicorn_FrontCamera_5MP
YuYunicorn_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
YuYunicorn_FrontCamera_5MP"
Key Specs
₹12,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹12,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP
4000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Yu Yunicorn Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), PureCel Sensor
  • F2.0
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 172 grams
  • 8.5 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 75.4 mm
  • Rush Silver, Graphite, Rush Gold
  • 153.3 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • 71.98 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yunicorn
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • June 7, 2016 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Yu
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.1
Performance
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek MT6755
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 25.2 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Yu Yunicorn FAQs

What is the price of the Yu Yunicorn in India?

Yu Yunicorn price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yunicorn?

How many colors are available in Yu Yunicorn?

How long does the Yu Yunicorn last?

What is the Yu Yunicorn Battery Capacity?

Is Yu Yunicorn Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Yu Yunicorn