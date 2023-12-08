 Apple Iphone 5s - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 5s is a iOS v7 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Apple A7 APL0698 Processor , 1560 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 5s from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 5s now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
16 GB
4 inches (10.16 cm)
Apple A7 APL0698
8 MP
1.2 MP
1560 mAh
iOS v7
1 GB
Out of Stock

Apple iPhone 5s Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 5s in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Apple iPhone 5s base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey and Silver.

Apple IPhone 5s

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone 5s Full Specifications

  • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 1560 mAh
  • 1.2 MP
  • Apple A7 APL0698
  • Li-ion
  • 1560 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 250 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • BSI Sensor
  • No
  • No
  • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 123.8 mm
  • 58.6 mm
  • 112 grams
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
  • 7.6 mm
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60.66 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Oleophobic coating
  • 326 ppi
  • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Apple
  • November 1, 2013 (Official)
  • iOS v7
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.18 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • USB 2.0, USB charging
  • Apple A7 APL0698
  • 1 GB
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR G6430
  • LPDDR3
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cyclone
  • Front
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
  • 16 GB
