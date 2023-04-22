 Apple Iphone Se 32gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Apple Phones Apple iPhone SE 32GB

Apple iPhone SE 32GB

Apple iPhone SE 32GB is a iOS v10 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A9 APL0898 Processor , 1642 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone SE 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone SE 32GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 22 April 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
AppleiPhoneSE32GB_Display_4.0inches
AppleiPhoneSE32GB_FrontCamera_1.2MP
AppleiPhoneSE32GB_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P1982/heroimage/apple-iphone-se-32gb.jpg_AppleiPhoneSE32GB_3
1/4 AppleiPhoneSE32GB_Display_4.0inches
2/4 AppleiPhoneSE32GB_FrontCamera_1.2MP"
3/4 AppleiPhoneSE32GB_RAM_2GB"
View all Images 4/4 AppleiPhoneSE32GB_3"
Key Specs
₹16,999
32 GB
4.0 inches
Apple A9 APL0898
12 MP
1.2 MP
1642 mAh
iOS v10
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone SE 32GB in India is Rs. 16,999.  This is the Apple iPhone SE 32GB base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey, Silver and Rose Gold.

Apple iPhone SE 32GB

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone Se 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    12 MP

  • Battery

    1642 mAh

  • Processor

    Apple A9 APL0898

  • Display

    4.0 inches

  • Front Camera

    1.2 MP

Battery

  • Capacity

    1642 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 240 Hours(3G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 14 Hours(3G)

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

Design

  • Chipset

    Apple A9 APL0898

  • Co-Processor

    M9

  • Fabrication

    14 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600

  • CPU

    Dual core, 1.84 GHz

Display

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    60.66 %

  • Screen Size

    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)

  • Resolution

    640 x 1136 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    326 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

Front Camera

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera (31 mm focal length)

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

General

  • Operating System

    iOS v10

  • Launch Date

    March 24, 2017 (Official)

Main Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 120 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4608 x 2592 Pixels

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera (29 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • OIS

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.97 W/kg, Body: 0.99 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Performance

  • Colours

    Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold

  • Build Material

    Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Weight

    113 grams

  • Height

    123.8 mm Compare Size

  • Width

    58.6 mm

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular, iMessage

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Apple

9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 256GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Black
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Black
4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Black Titanium
4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 1TB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Black Titanium
Apple Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 32GB Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
Vivo Y22 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Starlit Blue
₹14,049
Check Details
Apple Iphone Se 32gb Vivo Y22 2022
IQOO Z6 Lite
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,990
Check Details
Apple Iphone Se 32gb Iqoo Z6 Lite
19% OFF
Tecno Pova Neo 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sprint Blue
₹14,499 ₹17,999
Buy Now
Apple Iphone Se 32gb Tecno Pova Neo 5g

Apple Videos

iPhone SE 4 the game changer

iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?

22 Apr 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.

iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try

24 Feb 2023
iPhone

5 Phones To Buy For Gifting: iPhone 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6a, more

27 Jan 2023
Tech Videos

Apple iPhone SE 32GB News

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 could kill iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and this is the reason

20 Oct 2022
Apple iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 2023 first look leaked! Looks like THIS iPhone

20 Oct 2022
iPhone SE 3

Steal Deal! Buy iPhone SE 3 and get $200 gift card; Here’s how

03 Oct 2022
Nothing Phone 1

Best mid-range smartphones to get THIS August - Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8, Google Pixel 6a, more

08 Aug 2022
iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 on offer at just £27.5pm! Plus, Disney+ FREE and more

07 Aug 2022
Apple

Apple iPhone Sales Boost Apple Past Estimates

29 Jul 2022
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Apple Iphone Se 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Apple Iphone Se 32Gb in India?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Apple A9 APL0898; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1642 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Apple Iphone Se 32Gb?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb Front camera has 1.2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 12 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Apple Iphone Se 32Gb?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb is available in Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold colors. It is priced at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Apple A9 APL0898; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1642 mAh.

How long does the Apple Iphone Se 32Gb last?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb battery lasts for Up to 240 Hours(3G). It is priced at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Apple A9 APL0898; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1642 mAh.

What is the Apple Iphone Se 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb has a 1642 mAh battery.

Is Apple Iphone Se 32Gb Waterproof?

Apple Iphone Se 32Gb comes with waterproof.
View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Apple Iphone Se 32gb