 Blackberry Classic Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Blackberry Classic

Blackberry Classic is a Blackberry v10.3.1 phone, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor , 2515 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Blackberry Classic from HT Tech. Buy Blackberry Classic now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹31,990
16 GB
3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
8 MP
2 MP
2515 mAh
Blackberry v10.3.1
2 GB
Blackberry Classic Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 11.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 17.2 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Up to 348 Hours(3G) / Up to 364 Hours(2G)
  • 2515 mAh
  • Up to 11.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 17.2 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1280x720 fps
  • 2 MP Front Camera
Design
  • 177 grams
  • 72.4 mm
  • 10.2 mm
  • Black
  • 131 mm
Display
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
  • 720 x 720 pixels
  • 16M
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • TFT
  • 291 ppi
General
  • Blackberry
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Blackberry Classic
  • Q20
  • Blackberry v10.3.1
  • January 15, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, ASF, AVI, MKV, MOV, MPEG4, WMV
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, ASF, AVI, MKV, MOV, MPEG4, WMV
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960
  • 2 GB
  • Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
  • Adreno 225
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes, MIDP 2.1
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Blackberry Classic FAQs

What is the price of the Blackberry Classic in India?

Blackberry Classic price in India at 11,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2515 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Blackberry Classic?

How many colors are available in Blackberry Classic?

How long does the Blackberry Classic last?

What is the Blackberry Classic Battery Capacity?

Is Blackberry Classic Waterproof?

    Blackberry Classic