Blackberry Classic Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Blackberry Classic in India?
Blackberry Classic price in India at 11,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2515 mAh.
