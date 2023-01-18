Blackberry Evolve Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Blackberry Evolve Blackberry Evolve is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Blackberry Evolve from HT Tech. Buy Blackberry Evolve now with free delivery.