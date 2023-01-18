 Blackberry Evolve Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Blackberry Evolve

    Blackberry Evolve is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Blackberry Evolve from HT Tech. Buy Blackberry Evolve now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32821/heroimage/128812-v3-blackberry-evolve-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32821/images/Design/128812-v3-blackberry-evolve-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32821/images/Design/128812-v3-blackberry-evolve-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32821/images/Design/128812-v3-blackberry-evolve-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32821/images/Design/128812-v3-blackberry-evolve-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    64 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 13 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Blackberry Evolve Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 384 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Up to 384 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • Fixed Focus, Wide Angle Selfie
    • 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • 8.4 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • 158.9 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 76.57 %
    • 403 ppi
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • October 10, 2018 (Official)
    • Blackberry
    • Evolve
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Blackberry Evolve FAQs

    What is the price of the Blackberry Evolve in India?

    Blackberry Evolve price in India at 13,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Blackberry Evolve?

    How many colors are available in Blackberry Evolve?

    How long does the Blackberry Evolve last?

    What is the Blackberry Evolve Battery Capacity?

    Is Blackberry Evolve Waterproof?

    View More

    Blackberry Evolve