 Datawind Ubislate 3g7x Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet
Home Tablets in India Datawind Tablet Datawind Ubislate 3G7X

Datawind Ubislate 3G7X

Datawind Ubislate 3G7X is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 3,185 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind Ubislate 3G7X from HT Tech. Buy Datawind Ubislate 3G7X now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DatawindUbislate3G7X_Capacity_2600mAh
Key Specs
₹3,185
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
512 MB
290 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Datawind Ubislate 3G7X Price in India

The starting price for the Datawind Ubislate 3G7X in India is Rs. 3,185.  This is the Datawind Ubislate 3G7X base model with 512 MB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Datawind Ubislate 3G7X

(512 MB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Datawind Ubislate 3g7x Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2600 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Weight

    290 grams

  • Height

    187.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Width

    107.8 mm

  • Thickness

    11.4 mm

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.34 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Brand

    Datawind

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    February 9, 2017 (Official)

  • Model

    Ubislate 3G7X

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8312

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Latest Tablets

    Datawind Ubislate 3g7x