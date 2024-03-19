 Domo Slate S3 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Domo Tablet DOMO Slate S3

DOMO Slate S3

DOMO Slate S3 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 3,600 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate S3 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate S3 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DOMOSlateS3_Capacity_3000mAh
DOMOSlateS3_RAM_1GB
DOMOSlateS3_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹3,600
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
3000 mAh
1 GB
272 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹3,600 48% OFF
Buy Now

DOMO Slate S3 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate S3 in India is Rs. 3,600.  At Amazon, the DOMO Slate S3 can be purchased for Rs. 3,600.  This is the DOMO Slate S3 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: . ...Read More

48% off

DOMO Slate S3 OS4 3G+WiFi Tablet, 7 inch Display, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Dual SIM Slot, CPU, GPS Bluetooth, QuadCore

DOMO Slate S3 OS4 3G+WiFi Tablet, 7 inch Display, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Dual SIM Slot, CPU, GPS Bluetooth, QuadCore (Black)
₹6,990 ₹3,600
Buy Now
Out of Stock
46% off

DOMO Slate S3 OS4 3G+WiFi Tablet, 7 inch Display, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Dual SIM Slot, CPU, GPS QuadCore,Bluetooth Black

DOMO Slate S3 OS4 3G+WiFi Tablet, 7 inch Display, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Dual SIM Slot, CPU, GPS QuadCore,Bluetooth Black
₹6,990 ₹3,790
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Domo Slate S3 Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 2 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Talktime

    Up to 2 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Width

    188 mm

  • Weight

    272 grams

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    108 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.14 %

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Launch Date

    March 23, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate S3

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6582

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Domo

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8
₹4,999
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
57% OFF
DOMO Slate X17
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,739 ₹10,990
Buy Now
Domo Slate S3 Domo Slate X17
61% OFF
DOMO Slate SSM25 OS8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹5,999 ₹15,490
Buy Now
Domo Slate S3 Domo Slate Ssm25 Os8
Domo Tablets

DOMO Slate S3 Competitors

Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 Lava E Tab Velo Plus
I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 I Kall N9 Pro
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Domo Slate S3 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

DOMO Slate S3 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Domo Slate S3