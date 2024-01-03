Icon
Home Gaming News China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources

China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources

China video games crackdown: An official at a government body has been removed overseeing its press and publications regulator.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jan 03 2024, 21:19 IST
Icon
Know top 6 things to keep in mind while buying a gaming PC: Graphics Card, Processor, and more
Video games
1/6 1. Graphics Card (GPU): Though you can run older games like GTA San Andreas on lower settings without a dedicated graphics card, almost every new title requires a fairly powerful one. The more powerful your GPU is, the more realistic the graphics will appear. GPU prices have risen due to the semiconductor shortage faced by the world after the pandemic and therefore, owning a powerful GPU in today's market isn't cheap. (Unsplash)
Video games
2/6 2. Processor (CPU): Along with a GPU, you also need a powerful CPU to handle all that processing power. To have a capable gaming setup, you need a processor with at least 8 cores with 24 threads to make it future-proof. The CPU must also have a frequency of at least 3.00 GHz or higher. Intel and AMD both make great processors, therefore a processor like i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 3900X is recommended to have the best possible gaming experience. (Unsplash)
Video games
3/6 3. Storage: With your CPU and GPU sorted, you need storage to store all of your games. Latest games like Call of Duty MWII require at least 150 GB storage space to even run. You might want to get a 2TB+ storage drive to contain all your games. Although SSDs are quite expensive, they offer blazing-fast performance, meaning you get almost no-load times in games. Therefore, an SSD, instead of a traditional hard drive, is recommended. (Unsplash)
Video games
4/6 4. RAM: Despite having an SSD storage, your gaming PC can slow down if you've got less than adequate RAM. Even Google Chrome consumes huge amounts of RAM nowadays. So, if you're building or buying a gaming PC, having at least 16 gigs of RAM is recommended. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Power Supply: To handle all that power generated by the CPU and GPU, you also need a strong enough power supply. Recently NVIDIA is in deep waters over the melting power connectors due to its astonishingly powerful RTX 4090. Therefore, you need a Power Supply Unit (PSU) which can handle the load of your CPU and GPU, and provide your PC with the power it needs. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Cooling system: To make sure your new gaming PC does not heat up, you've got to have a good cooling system installed. Instead of just having fans, top-of-the-line gaming PCs offer liquid cooling which is a more efficient method of cooling down the internals of your PC. Therefore, make sure your cooling system is at par with the processing power of your gaming rig. (Unsplash)
Video games
icon View all Images
China cracked down heavily on its video gaming sector in 2021, setting strict playtime limits for under 18s and suspending approvals of new video games for about eight months, citing gaming addiction concerns. (AP)

China removed an official at a government body overseeing its press and publications regulator, five sources who were briefed on the matter said, days after Chinese gaming stocks were hit by proposed rules to curb spending on video games. Feng Shixin was removed last week from his position as head of the publishing unit of the Communist Party's Publicity Department, the sources said. The department oversees the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) which in turn regulates China's vast video games sector.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, including on personnel matters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to obtain Feng's contact details to reach him for comment.

The five sources said Feng's removal was linked to rules the NPPA announced last month that sent stocks in the world's largest video games sector, including industry giant Tencent , plunging.

The sources declined to be identified as authorities had yet to officially announce Feng's departure.

Feng has in recent years represented the Chinese government at events to discuss authorities' efforts to regulate the industry, including game approvals and real-name verification requirements for gamers. Reuters was not able to establish how long he had served in his current role.

The NPPA's proposed measures, which seek to curb spending and the use of rewards that encourage the playing of video games, triggered fears that authorities were once again cracking down heavily on the sector and wiped nearly $80 billion off the market value of China's two biggest gaming companies.

Analysts also said the plans brought the risks of potential regulatory changes back to the fore in the minds of investors, hurting confidence at a time when Beijing has been trying to boost private sector investment to spur a slowing economy.

Five days after the rules were announced, the NPPA struck a more conciliatory tone, saying it would improve them by "earnestly studying" public views.

China cracked down heavily on its video gaming sector in 2021, setting strict playtime limits for under 18s and suspending approvals of new video games for about eight months, citing gaming addiction concerns.

The crackdown was part of a wider regulatory tightening across several sectors, including technology and property, and led to 2022 being the Chinese gaming industry's most difficult year on record as total revenue shrank for the first time.

China's video game market returned to growth last year as domestic revenue rose 14% to 303 billion yuan ($42.47 billion), according to industry association CGIGC. 

($1 = 7.1340 Chinese yuan renminbi) 

Also read these top stories:

Gung-ho on AI Jobs ?

A Nobel Prize winner has cautioned against piling into studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Says creative skills may thrive in a world dominated by AI . Check here.

What is dropshipping?

You buy a new phone case from an online retailer. The phone case arrives safely at your house, the online retailer makes a small profit and everyone is happy. Know what is going on here.

Influencers Rising!

Cinema or politics, chocolates or perfume... social media influencers cover it all and are set to spread their influence further and wider in 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 21:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon