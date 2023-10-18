From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time

Video game consoles have become extremely popular in the last few decades, and have somewhat overtaken board games as the primary means of entertainment for the young generation. Nowadays, you don't even need to be plugged into your TV, as consoles such as Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck promise a fun gaming experience on the go. Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are all competing to become the number one gaming console in the world, but to whom does that title actually belong?

Check out the top 10 best-selling consoles of all time.

1. PlayStation 2 (2000) - Over 155 million units

The title of the best-selling video game console of all time goes to Sony's PlayStation 2 which debuted in 2000. It was the sixth generation console, competing against GameCube, Xbox and Dreamcast. The PS2 had over 4000 titles with 1.5 billion copies sold. The sales of the Sony PS2 exceeded 155 million units, taking home the crown of the best-selling video game console of all time.

2. Nintendo DS (2004) - 154 million units

At a time when Sony and Xbox were competing to become the best home console, Nintendo enjoyed massive success with its handheld console, the Nintendo DS. It became the second best-selling video game console of all time, with 154 million units sold. The DS had dual screens and could be folded, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

3. Nintendo Switch (2017) - 129.5 million units

Despite being released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has captured the portable gaming console market like no other, becoming the third best-selling video game console of all time. One of the perks of owning a Nintendo Switch is that the console can be played both in docked mode on the TV or as a handheld, fulfilling two purposes. It has sold 129.5 million units so far, and that figure is sure to increase in the coming years.

4. Game Boy/Game Boy Color (1989/1998) - 118.6 million units

Both the Game Boy and Game Boy Color are 8-bit consoles launched in 1989 and 1998 respectively. It was developed and manufactured by Nintendo, making another success story for the gaming giant. Both these consoles have sold 118.6 million units combined, becoming the fourth best-selling consoles of all time.

5. PlayStation 4 (2013) - 117.2 million units

The PlayStation 4, which debuted in 2013, has been a big success for Sony. It is part of the 8th generation of consoles, competing directly with the Xbox One. Owing to a huge list of exclusive first-party games, cheaper price, and offline functionality at launch, the PS4 has become the fifth best-selling video game console of all time with 117.2 million units sold.

Check out the full list of the top 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time below.

6. PlayStation - 104.2 million units

7. Wii - 101.6 million units

8. PlayStation 3 - Over 87.4 million units

9. Xbox 360 - Over 84 million units

10. Game Boy Advance - 81.5 million units