Home Gaming News GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage

GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage

From enterable buildings, and police recognition system to hacking, check out the top 5 rumoured features of GTA 6 seen in the leaked footage.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 17:42 IST
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 5
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 5
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 5
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 5
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 5
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 5
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
GTA 6 is Rockstar’s next big game, and could feature groundbreaking mechanics. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: After years of uncertainty, Rockstar Games last year confirmed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. This confirmation came after a leaker posted 90 early development videos of the game on YouTube on social media. While these were shortly taken down after a DMCA strike, it was enough to excite long-time fans of the GTA series, especially since there was a complete information blackout. As seen in the leaked videos, GTA 6 is expected to feature some next-generation mechanics that could be considered ground-breaking and could take the gameplay experience to the next level. Check out the top 5 features of GTA 6 seen in the leaked footage.

GTA 6 leak: Top 5 groundbreaking features

1. Enterable buildings - GTA 6's Vice City could be different from the previous games, with a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would feature supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. Several nefarious in-game activities such as thefts and robberies could also be carried out in these locations.

2. Two protagonists - For the first time ever, GTA 6 could feature not one but two playable characters. The leaks showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series.

3. Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs, Ubisoft's own open-world take on the Grand Theft Auto series. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia carries devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles.

4. Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank's Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description' meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description.

5. Eagle eye system - One of the most interesting leaked features is an Eagle Eye system like RDR2. It would reportedly allow the character to highlight items of interest such as security cameras, safes, jewellery, and more. Players might also be able to grapple during fistfights. Additionally, players might also be able to threaten or talk to NPCs, like RDR2.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 17:41 IST
