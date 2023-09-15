Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale

GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale

A portion of GTA 6’s massive open-world map has been reportedly leaked and it has blown gamers away with the sheer scale of the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 18:52 IST
Icon
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
GTA 6
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
GTA 6
View all Images
GTA 6’s map was reportedly leaked on Reddit, showing a section of the map. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: Over the past few weeks, we've heard several rumors about various aspects of GTA 6 such as its release date, storyline, gameplay features, and more. Recently, the storage size of the game was leaked on X by an account called GTA 6 News, which claimed that it would occupy a massive 750GB on PC and consoles. While it isn't likely to be true, it still provides a glimpse of the sheer scale of the game, with reports claiming that it would offer 400 hours of gameplay. Now, another leak has surfaced where a portion of the GTA 6 map was reportedly leaked!

GTA 6 map leak

Since the big GTA leak in February last year, several rumors about the game have surfaced, with the game's rumoured location also being leaked. In terms of setting, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City, its fictional take on Miami. As per a Bloomberg report, the project is titled “Project Americas”, a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

Recently, another leak appeared on Reddit that showed a section of GTA 6's open-world map. In a post, since taken down by Reddit's legal operations team, eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted a character standing in a factory setting, surrounded by houses, roads, and the countryside in the background. In the draw distance, users also spotted the massive scale of the map. As per reports, the leaked image only showed one small portion of GTA 6's map, meaning the full map of the game could be huge.

One user highlighted that the area shown in the image was based on the Sebring raceway. If that turns out to be true, it could be possible that racing would play a big role.

Interestingly, rumors have suggested that, unlike previous entries where players were limited to just one big map throughout the entire gameplay, Rockstar would keep adding new areas to the Vice City map from time to time, along with new missions, and other side tasks.

GTA 6 release date: When could Rockstar's sequel to GTA 5 launch?

After the gameplay leak last year, Rockstar officially put out a statement, confirming the development of the game. It said, “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Recently, a voice clip featuring Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) which hinted at October 24, 2024, being a possible release date for GTA 6. The post has since been taken down. Although the authenticity of the voice clip cannot be confirmed, the alleged date corroborates with previous leaks.

So, if these reports turn out to be true, we could see GTA 6 come out on October 24, 2024.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 18:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
GTA 5
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!
Minecraft
Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner; Know when, where to watch Minecraft Live
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon