GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale

GTA 6 leak: Over the past few weeks, we've heard several rumors about various aspects of GTA 6 such as its release date, storyline, gameplay features, and more. Recently, the storage size of the game was leaked on X by an account called GTA 6 News, which claimed that it would occupy a massive 750GB on PC and consoles. While it isn't likely to be true, it still provides a glimpse of the sheer scale of the game, with reports claiming that it would offer 400 hours of gameplay. Now, another leak has surfaced where a portion of the GTA 6 map was reportedly leaked!

GTA 6 map leak

Since the big GTA leak in February last year, several rumors about the game have surfaced, with the game's rumoured location also being leaked. In terms of setting, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City, its fictional take on Miami. As per a Bloomberg report, the project is titled “Project Americas”, a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

Recently, another leak appeared on Reddit that showed a section of GTA 6's open-world map. In a post, since taken down by Reddit's legal operations team, eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted a character standing in a factory setting, surrounded by houses, roads, and the countryside in the background. In the draw distance, users also spotted the massive scale of the map. As per reports, the leaked image only showed one small portion of GTA 6's map, meaning the full map of the game could be huge.

One user highlighted that the area shown in the image was based on the Sebring raceway. If that turns out to be true, it could be possible that racing would play a big role.

Interestingly, rumors have suggested that, unlike previous entries where players were limited to just one big map throughout the entire gameplay, Rockstar would keep adding new areas to the Vice City map from time to time, along with new missions, and other side tasks.

GTA 6 release date: When could Rockstar's sequel to GTA 5 launch?

After the gameplay leak last year, Rockstar officially put out a statement, confirming the development of the game. It said, “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Recently, a voice clip featuring Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) which hinted at October 24, 2024, being a possible release date for GTA 6. The post has since been taken down. Although the authenticity of the voice clip cannot be confirmed, the alleged date corroborates with previous leaks.

So, if these reports turn out to be true, we could see GTA 6 come out on October 24, 2024.