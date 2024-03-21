Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps

Tech analysts at Digital Foundry have examined leaked specs of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro and shed light on its potential performance with highly anticipated titles like GTA 6. The upgraded console, rumoured for a late 2024 release, boasts significant improvements over its predecessor.

While the PS5 Pro shares similarities with the standard PS5 in its CPU, a 'High CPU Frequency Mode' promises a 10 percent boost in performance, clocking at 3.85GHz. The GPU, boasting 33.5 teraflops, enables enhanced rendering and superior ray tracing compared to the standard 10.28 teraflops on the PS5, according to an IGN report.

Speculation on GTA 6 Performance

Speculation swirls around how the PS5 Pro will handle GTA 6,which is expected to revolutionise the gaming market upon its 2025 release. Digital Foundry's Rich Leadbetter suggests a 30fps cap for GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro, mirroring the standard PS5's expected performance in a DF Direct latest show. The modest CPU enhancement of the PS5 Pro limits the possibility of a 60fps option, barring unforeseen programming feats.

PS5 Pro's Upscaling Capabilities and Additional RAM

Despite the incremental CPU upgrade, Digital Foundry highlights the PS5 Pro's prowess in rendering and it capability to upscale older PS5 titles to 4K with its PSSR technology, provided developers integrate support through patches. The console maintains 16GB of GDDR6 memory, with an additional 1.2GB allocated for system RAM, potentially enhancing gaming experiences.

Analysts anticipate Sony's release of the PS5 Pro later in 2024, following a trend established with previous console generations. Notably, the PS4 Pro launched three years after the original PS4, suggesting an almost similar trajectory for the PS5 Pro's release - four years after the PS5's debut in 2020.

Despite adjusting sales forecasts downward for the fiscal year, Sony maintains momentum in the gaming market, with increased PS5 sales year-on-year. However, fans must wait until after April 2025 for major franchise releases, as Sony postpones anticipated sequels like God of War and Spider-Man.