LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

In a bid to enhance user engagement and inject a dose of entertainment into its professional networking domain, LinkedIn, under the umbrella of Microsoft, is gearing up to introduce gaming features to its platform. Renowned primarily for its role in fostering professional connections, knowledge acquisition, and recruitment endeavours, LinkedIn boasts a staggering user base exceeding 1 billion. However, seeking to bolster the time users spend on the platform, LinkedIn is venturing into uncharted territory: gaming. What is LinkedIn gaming all about? It will be in very much in character with the platform's profile.

A report from TechCrunch suggests that LinkedIn is looking to integrate a new gaming experience, tapping into the puzzle frenzy that propelled games like Wordle to viral stardom, attracting millions of players worldwide. Among the early prototypes are games such as "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb."

App researchers have uncovered evidence pointing towards LinkedIn's gaming ambitions, with code snippets hinting at the company's endeavours. Notably, one concept being explored involves organizing player scores based on their respective workplaces, potentially leading to companies being ranked based on these scores.

Confirming the speculation, a LinkedIn spokesperson acknowledged the platform's foray into gaming, emphasizing the intention to introduce puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn ecosystem. The aim is to infuse a sense of enjoyment, foster deeper connections, and stimulate conversations among users.

Microsoft's Influence and Gaming Dominance

While the spokesperson refrained from disclosing a specific launch date for LinkedIn gaming, they assured users to expect further updates. Additionally, it was noted that the shared images from a researcher are not reflective of the latest versions of the games in development.

LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, holds a dominant position in the gaming industry, with its gaming division, encompassing Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, raking in substantial revenues. However, details regarding Microsoft's involvement in LinkedIn's gaming venture remain undisclosed.

The allure of gaming remains undeniable, with games consistently ranking among the most popular applications across mobile and PC platforms. Leveraging the widespread appeal of puzzle-based casual games, LinkedIn aims to capitalize on this trend to drive increased traffic to its platform.

However, the integration of gaming into non-gaming platforms is not entirely new. In 2022, The New York Times acquired Wordle, propelling it into the realm of casual gaming and contributing to its growing user base. LinkedIn's foray into gaming represents a broader trend of platforms diversifying their offerings to cater to evolving user preferences and drive engagement.