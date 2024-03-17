 LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement | Gaming News
Home Gaming News LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, a platform synonymous with professional networking, is set to introduce a new feature to boost engagement and spark new interactions. Check what LinkedIn gaming may offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 17 2024, 12:27 IST
Icon
LinkedIn revolutionizes job search experience with AI-powered chatbot
LinkedIn Gaming
1/5 1. LinkedIn's AI Chatbot for Job Seekers:LinkedIn has launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's technology, designed to assist job seekers in navigating the employment landscape. Employing generative AI technology, the chatbot provides tailored advice and insights, accessible under the job listings tab and identified by a sparkle emoji.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Personalized Job Guidance:Users can interact with the chatbot to receive personalized guidance regarding job suitability, responsibilities, benefits, and company culture. By leveraging company profiles and available data, the AI chatbot offers concise, bulleted information to aid users in their job search journey.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Addressing Job Hunting Challenges:LinkedIn's introduction of the AI chatbot addresses the challenges inherent in the job hunting process. Rohan Rajiv, a LinkedIn product management director, describes job hunting as akin to scaling an opaque wall, where individuals lack visibility into potential opportunities and workplace dynamics.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Expansion of AI Features:This AI chatbot represents one of several AI-driven features introduced by LinkedIn in recent months. Another notable feature, exclusive to LinkedIn Premium users, streamlines communication by utilizing AI to draft personalized messages based on user and recipient profiles, facilitating smoother networking and interaction.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Enhanced Networking Capabilities:LinkedIn's AI advancements extend beyond job search assistance to enhance networking capabilities. Through AI-driven messaging tools, users can seamlessly introduce themselves or inquire about others' professional backgrounds, leveraging profile data to craft engaging and relevant communications.  (unsplash)
LinkedIn Gaming
icon View all Images
LinkedIn, a popular professional platform owned by Microsoft, plans to boost engagement and enhance user experience. Know what LinkedIn gaming may well be about. (unsplash)

In a bid to enhance user engagement and inject a dose of entertainment into its professional networking domain, LinkedIn, under the umbrella of Microsoft, is gearing up to introduce gaming features to its platform. Renowned primarily for its role in fostering professional connections, knowledge acquisition, and recruitment endeavours, LinkedIn boasts a staggering user base exceeding 1 billion. However, seeking to bolster the time users spend on the platform, LinkedIn is venturing into uncharted territory: gaming. What is LinkedIn gaming all about? It will be in very much in character with the platform's profile.

A report from TechCrunch suggests that LinkedIn is looking to integrate a new gaming experience, tapping into the puzzle frenzy that propelled games like Wordle to viral stardom, attracting millions of players worldwide. Among the early prototypes are games such as "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb."

App researchers have uncovered evidence pointing towards LinkedIn's gaming ambitions, with code snippets hinting at the company's endeavours. Notably, one concept being explored involves organizing player scores based on their respective workplaces, potentially leading to companies being ranked based on these scores.

Also read: Relief for IT platforms! Govt removes permit requirement for untested artificial intelligence models

Confirming the speculation, a LinkedIn spokesperson acknowledged the platform's foray into gaming, emphasizing the intention to introduce puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn ecosystem. The aim is to infuse a sense of enjoyment, foster deeper connections, and stimulate conversations among users.

Microsoft's Influence and Gaming Dominance

While the spokesperson refrained from disclosing a specific launch date for LinkedIn gaming, they assured users to expect further updates. Additionally, it was noted that the shared images from a researcher are not reflective of the latest versions of the games in development.

LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, holds a dominant position in the gaming industry, with its gaming division, encompassing Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, raking in substantial revenues. However, details regarding Microsoft's involvement in LinkedIn's gaming venture remain undisclosed.

The allure of gaming remains undeniable, with games consistently ranking among the most popular applications across mobile and PC platforms. Leveraging the widespread appeal of puzzle-based casual games, LinkedIn aims to capitalize on this trend to drive increased traffic to its platform.

Also read: McDonald's outages! Big Mac goes Big Tech, with quite a few hiccups

However, the integration of gaming into non-gaming platforms is not entirely new. In 2022, The New York Times acquired Wordle, propelling it into the realm of casual gaming and contributing to its growing user base. LinkedIn's foray into gaming represents a broader trend of platforms diversifying their offerings to cater to evolving user preferences and drive engagement.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 12:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets