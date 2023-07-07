Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch Prabhas-starrer epic mythology film online

Adipurush has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite having a budget of Rs. 600 crore which made it the most expensive Indian film ever made, it created a furore over its portrayal of characters as well as its storyline. It even had to redo some of its VFX after the initial teaser faced some backlash from viewers. Moreover, the HD version of the film has leaked online despite the film still running in theatres. reports have surfaced that have revealed where the film can make its online debut and the time frame when viewers can possibly see it online.

So, if you wish to watch this film from the comfort of your home, then know when, andwhere you can watch Adipurush on OTT platforms online.

Adipurush OTT release: Details

Adipurush is a Hindi and Telugu-language mythology film that is loosely based on the epic Ramayana. It is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, and Krishan Kumar. With a budget of around Rs. 600 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made. It was released in theatres on June 16 and while the latest figures are not known, T-Series had previously claimed that it had garnered a box-office collection of Rs. 450 crore.

With such an expensive budget, the film also has a stellar star cast. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in notable roles.

The trailer of the film was released on YouTube on May 9, and it has amassed 85 million views as well as 1.8 million likes. With over 117,000 comments, people have been actively reacting to the trailer.

Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch

Some reports have suggested that the film can be released online 8 weeks after its theatrical release. According to this, Adipurush will make its digital debut in the second week of August. Other reports claim that the film's rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a record sum of money. On the other hand, a MySmartPrice report claims that Netflix has bagged the rights to Adipurush for a staggering Rs. 250 crore.

While it is unclear whether its OTT release will happen on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, do note that both these streaming services require a subscription to access the content.