Patna Shuklla OTT release: Know when and where to watch courtroom drama film online

Patna Shuklla OTT release: Raveena Tandon-starring courtroom drama film Patna Shuklla is set to debut on OTT platforms soon. Check out the Patna Shuklla OTT release date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 09:46 IST
Know all about the upcoming film, Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon. ( DisneyPlus Hotstar/ YouTube)
Know all about the upcoming film, Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon. ( DisneyPlus Hotstar/ YouTube)

Patna Shuklla OTT release: In search of a heartwarming film that fills you with happy tears like 12th Fail? Then we have good news for you Raveena Tandon is entering the world of OTT drama with a new film called “Patna Shuklla.” It is a courtroom drama that will keep you hooked throughout the film as it will take you to the tales of how roll number scam occurs and how it affects several lives. Patna Shuklla's OTT release date is here and it will stream online soon on the OTT platform. Know more about the film and when and where you can watch it online. 

Patna Shuklla OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Patna Shuklla is a new courtroom drama film which is directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by  Arbaaz Khan. The film revolves around the character of Raveena Tandon who juggles between her personal and professional life.  The plot of the story unveils the truth of how education scams in roll number take place. In the film, Raveena fights on behalf of all the struggling aspirants who have become a part of a huge scam.

Apart from Raveena Tandon, Patna Shukla also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and others in notable roles. The good news is that you can watch this film online from the comfort of your home in a few days. Check out Patna Shuklla's OTT release date. 

Patna Shuklla OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

Patna Shuklla will be streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024. The trailer of the film is finally out now and has already received over 30 million views. Add this film to your weekend watchlist to add more fun. However, note that to stream the Patna Shuklla online, you will have to opt for a monthly subscription which starts at just Rs.149. You can also check out their yearly plans for more benefits.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 09:46 IST
