Avatar: The Way of Water releases on OTT; Know when and where to watch Avatar 2 online

After the release of Avatar in 2009, its sequel was one of the most awaited films. After its release, Avatar: The Way of Water broke several records. The movie received massive footfalls in the theaters. However, there were people who missed watching the film in theaters and were eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, has now finally been released on the various OTT Platforms namely- Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV and more.

However, it can be noted that though Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online, it is not free to watch. Yes, you will have to buy it. Informing about the movie's online release on March 28, Prime Video tweeted, "Avatar: The Way of Water is now available for purchase on Prime Video."

The film can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime and Google Play for USD19.99. While for people living in India, Avatar: The Way of Water will cost Rs. 690 ($8.38) on Google Play. However, if you want to watch the film for free, there is no official update on the same. The movie is expected to be released on Disney+ Hotstar similar to Avatar, the 2009 release. However, the date of the same is not yet known.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to 2009 release Avatar 2 hit the big screens in December 2022. It is a science fiction starring Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, among others.

The storyline of Avatar: The Way of Water is based on the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of Pandora, where you will be introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the oceans.