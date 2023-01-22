JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card released: Download it online now, check steps here

The admit card for Session 1 of the JEE Main 2023 exam is out and you can download it online. Here are the steps you need to follow.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam for the first session. Students who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download the admit card online. The JEE Main 2023 exams will be commencing from January 24, 2023.

" JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2023 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April 2023)," NTA said in a release.

The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was released on January 19, 2023. Students can visit the official website of NTA to check and download the admit card. Here are the steps you need to follow to download the admit card online.

How to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Open the link JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023). Step 3: Login with your application number, date of birth and enter the security pin. Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Students can download the admit card and ensure that the photo, signature, and other details are correct. Step 6: You are advised to take a printout of the admit card for your future references.

It can be known that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2023 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List/ Ranking.