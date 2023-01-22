    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card released: Download it online now, check steps here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card released: Download it online now, check steps here

    The admit card for Session 1 of the JEE Main 2023 exam is out and you can download it online. Here are the steps you need to follow.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 11:24 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card.
    Know how to download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card online. (NTA Website)
    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card.
    Know how to download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card online. (NTA Website)

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam for the first session. Students who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download the admit card online. The JEE Main 2023 exams will be commencing from January 24, 2023.

    " JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2023 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April 2023)," NTA said in a release.

    The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was released on January 19, 2023. Students can visit the official website of NTA to check and download the admit card. Here are the steps you need to follow to download the admit card online.

    How to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card

    Step 1:

    Visit the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    Step 2:

    Open the link JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023).
    Step 3:

    Login with your application number, date of birth and enter the security pin.
    Step 4:

    Your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5:

    Students can download the admit card and ensure that the photo, signature, and other details are correct.
    Step 6:

    You are advised to take a printout of the admit card for your future references.

    It can be known that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

    JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

    A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2023 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List/ Ranking.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 11:24 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games