GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 has never been out of the headlines ever since it was announced in 2023. Now, this is despite the fact that Rockstar went through 2024 without even releasing a trailer. And not launching a trailer has only built even more hype for the game, with eagle-eyed fans going through the first trailer multiple times, scouring for details.

Based on what we know so far, the game is shaping up to be one of the most highly detailed open-world games ever, and it will certainly set a benchmark for all games to follow. That being said, while we already know a lot about the game based on leaks and official information, there are a few underrated elements from past games (and a few new ones) things I personally want from GTA 6 to make the experience even more immersive. Here, let me explain why adding them to the game would be for the best. Read on.

Also Read: GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here's when it's coming

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

1. A Permanent Wanted Level

Remember the bounty system in Red Dead Redemption 2, where it was difficult to visit certain areas because you had a price on your head? A permanent wanted level in GTA 6 could make the experience even more challenging. Imagine the police constantly on the lookout for you, just like real life.

Not only would this make missions more dynamic and fun, but it would also introduce new challenges as you navigate Vice City. Imagine being on the verge of completing a mission, but because you're wanted, the police chase you down, and you end up failing the mission. Sounds fun, right?

2. Balanced Car Mechanics

With every GTA game, car mechanics have evolved. GTA 4 had a bouncy but realistic driving system, while GTA 5 opted for a more arcade-style feel with less realism. For GTA 6, I'd love to see Rockstar strike a perfect balance between realism and arcade gameplay.

Additionally, while GTA 5 introduced unique handling for each car, many still felt too similar. Rockstar should add more distinct characteristics to different models, making each car feel unique—at least for the most popular ones. This would boost the driving experience significantly.

3. Explorable Interiors for Popular Buildings

Imagine being able to enter some of Vice City's most iconic buildings—Miami-style beachfront hotels, Ocean Drive nightclubs, or high-end houses. Not only would this add to the realism, but if Rockstar goes all out, it could bring a unique experience to each building.

Of course, it's not humanly possible to design a unique interior for every building. But if at least the most significant landmarks have explorable interiors, it would certainly make the world feel more dynamic and alive.

Also Read: CMF Phone 1 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, priced below ₹20,000 in India

4. More Mystery and Cult Missions

Remember the Epsilon missions in GTA 5? (Kifflom, everyone!)

I'd love GTA 6 to offer more of these bizarre, mysterious side quests—with even higher stakes. The Epsilon storyline was one of the most unique experiences in GTA 5, standing out from the usual missions. If GTA 6 expands on these elements in a brand-new setting, it could add another layer of depth to the game.

Rockstar has already proven they can create engaging side content, as seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. If they take it up a notch in GTA 6, we could get even more meaningful side quests that keep us engaged outside of the main storyline.