Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music subscribers can transfer the playlists created on the Apple Music streaming service to YouTube Music with ease. Here is how the feature works.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 15:55 IST
Apple Music subscribers can transfer multiple playlists to YouTube Music. (Bloomberg)

Apple Music has recently launched a new feature through which Apple Music subscribers can transfer their playlists to YouTube Music. To enable this feature the users should be a subscriber of Apple Music or iTunes Match and have a YouTube music account. 

This is surprising because Apple Music and YouTube Music are both popular streaming services that compete against each other. 

The subscribers of Apple Music can use the export tool option to transfer playlists to the YouTube Music platform. However, there are limitations to this feature because not every item can be transferred. 

Transferable items 

The playlists which are created by Apple Music subscribers on the streaming platform are eligible for transfer. This includes the collaborative playlists of users. 

The users shall note that the transferable playlists should have songs that are available on YouTube Music. 

Non-transferable items

The export tool will not work if the Apple playlists include uploaded music, audiobooks and podcasts. It only works for songs. The users also cannot transfer non-collaborative and curated playlists. Furthermore, the users cannot export the entire Apple Music folders. 

Steps to transfer Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music

Here are the steps a user can take to transfer their Apple Music playlists to YouTube music:

  1. Open the Apple's Data and Privacy tab and sign in to the Apple ID account. 
  2. Click on the “Transfer a copy of your data” option. 
  3. Then complete the transfer request by following the instructions written on the screen. 
  4. The users will be required to sign in to their YouTube Music account to begin the transfer. 
  5. Apple will notify users by sending emails to the addresses linked to the user's Apple ID account. 

It should be noted that the playlists that are exported to the YouTube Music streaming service are not removed from the Apple Music platform. The transfer of playlists can take a few minutes to several hours based on the number of playlists exported. 

It is believed that both Apple Music and YouTube Music are anticipating increasing the user base on their streaming platforms by enabling users to export playlists with ease. 

Presently, Apple Music has enabled the transfer feature for only the YouTube Music streaming service. The feature has not arrived on other music streaming services such as Spotify as of now. 

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:55 IST
