GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming

GTA 6 release date leaked: Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans may have received a potential release date for the upcoming instalment of the popular game series. Spanish retailer XUruguay recently listed the game with a September 17, 2025, launch date, according to 80 Level. While Rockstar Games has officially confirmed a Fall 2025 release window, this new leak points to a more specific timeframe.

PS5-Exclusive Release Rumors

The leak suggests the possibility of a PlayStation 5-exclusive launch for GTA 6, which has generated mixed reactions from the gaming community. If the reported September 17 date proves accurate, it would coincide with the 12th anniversary of GTA 5's release, aligning with Rockstar's previously announced fall 2025 window. However, the release date was quickly removed from XUruguay's product page, leading some to question its authenticity.

A local individual reportedly reached out to XUruguay to confirm the leak, with the retailer claiming to have direct communication with PlayStation regarding product launches. Despite this, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have yet to comment on the rumoured release date.

GTA 6 Official Confirmation Awaited

The leak's validity remains in question, especially since it suggests a PS5-exclusive release, which could exclude Xbox users. While this would be a notable development, the possibility of this claim being false cannot be ruled out. Regardless, it's clear that gamers without next-gen consoles will not be able to play the game upon launch.

Take-Two Interactive recently reiterated its plans for a Fall 2025 launch, following speculation about potential delays. The company's upcoming earnings call, scheduled for February 6, 2025, could provide additional insight into the game's release timeline.

In the coming days, the publisher may either confirm or debunk the leak, providing a more concrete timeline for one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years. Fans may also learn more about the pricing of GTA 6, which has been rumoured to cost between $80 and $100, though industry analysts have expressed doubts about these figures.