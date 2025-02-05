Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions

Two popular strategy games, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold, are coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting new expansions.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 20:37 IST
Age of Empires II
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to PlayStation 5 this spring. (ageofempires.com)

The world of real-time strategy games is expanding further as two iconic titles, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold, make their way to PlayStation 5. This marks a significant shift for Xbox Game Studios, which is broadening its horizons by launching these major franchises on rival platforms. This move follows the successful release of Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation, part of a larger strategy to bring more Xbox games to competitors like Sony and Nintendo.

Age of Mythology: Retold to Launch on PS5

The announcement comes on the heels of the Age of Empires franchise celebrating a remarkable 60 million players worldwide. Players can look forward to Age of Mythology: Retold on PS5, arriving on March 4. Along with this release, the Immortal Pillars expansion will debut, bringing the Chinese pantheon, new maps, myth units, and fresh gameplay features. For players eager to dive in early, pre-orders are now open, and those who purchase the Premium Edition will automatically gain access to the expansion at launch.

Also read: GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn't overlook

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In a statement, World's Edge confirmed that Age of Mythology: Retold on PlayStation 5 will feature the same content available on Xbox and PC. Players can take part in thrilling adventures as Arkantos, choosing their pantheon and battling for divine blessings. For those opting for the Premium Edition, early access will begin on February 27, allowing players to explore the new content five days before the official launch.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to Arrive in Spring 2025

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is also set to make its PlayStation debut in Spring 2025, although a specific release date has yet to be revealed. The game will launch alongside a major DLC expansion that introduces new content and civilisations, adding fresh excitement to this already beloved title. This expansion will be available across PC, Xbox, and PS5, ensuring players on all platforms can enjoy the new additions.

In addition, World's Edge has announced two new DLCs for Age of Empires IV, with the first, Knights of Cross and Rose, scheduled for release in Spring 2025.

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

This move by Xbox marks a new era in gaming, as more Xbox titles are expected to land on Sony and Nintendo platforms in 2024 and beyond, in line with the company's shift towards a multi-platform launch strategy. As Xbox chief Phil Spencer emphasised, no Xbox-exclusive title is off-limits for release on rival platforms, signalling a broader trend in the gaming industry.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 20:37 IST
