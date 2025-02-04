GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) fans are holding on to hope amid growing concerns that the game might face another delay. Over a decade has passed since the last Grand Theft Auto release, and Rockstar Games has remained silent on details about GTA 6, fueling fears that fans may be in for an extended wait.

Fans Hold On to Hope Amid Delay Concerns

It has been over a year since Rockstar unveiled the game's first official trailer, and little has been revealed since. While the lack of updates raises concerns, fans are focusing on what little content has been shared. The trailer, which features social media footage from Vice City, provides some insight into the game. One scene depicts a trucker upset by another driver, leading to a dramatic “crotch grab” moment

Weather Effects Spotted in Trailer

However, keen-eyed fans have shifted their focus to the background of the scene, particularly the stormy weather. One Reddit user highlighted the impressive rain and overcast conditions, noting that the weather effects looked stunning. Given that GTA 6 is set in a fictionalised version of Florida, such weather fits perfectly within the game's setting. This marks a significant improvement over the static weather seen in Grand Theft Auto V, suggesting Rockstar is enhancing the game's environmental dynamics.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Release Date

As excitement grows, fans are eagerly awaiting more details. A top comment from LuxrOfficial expresses excitement about the game, stating that even the smallest glimpses of new content spark enthusiasm. The commenter reflects on the beauty of Red Dead Redemption 2, noting that if GTA 6's weather and environment are similar, the game will be visually impressive.

While the exact release date for Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) remains unknown, Rockstar Games has slated the launch for fall 2025. However, speculation is mounting about a potential delay, with some insiders suggesting a possible release in Q3 2026.