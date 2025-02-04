Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns

GTA 6 fans are speculating on its weather effects from the latest trailer, even as Rockstar remains tight-lipped on details and dates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 10:52 IST
Icon
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
image caption
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 leaked weather effects
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 leaked weather effects
icon View all Images
Fans are excited about GTA 6’s weather effects as speculation about its release date continues. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) fans are holding on to hope amid growing concerns that the game might face another delay. Over a decade has passed since the last Grand Theft Auto release, and Rockstar Games has remained silent on details about GTA 6, fueling fears that fans may be in for an extended wait.

Fans Hold On to Hope Amid Delay Concerns

It has been over a year since Rockstar unveiled the game's first official trailer, and little has been revealed since. While the lack of updates raises concerns, fans are focusing on what little content has been shared. The trailer, which features social media footage from Vice City, provides some insight into the game. One scene depicts a trucker upset by another driver, leading to a dramatic “crotch grab” moment

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details

Also read: GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Weather Effects Spotted in Trailer

However, keen-eyed fans have shifted their focus to the background of the scene, particularly the stormy weather. One Reddit user highlighted the impressive rain and overcast conditions, noting that the weather effects looked stunning. Given that GTA 6 is set in a fictionalised version of Florida, such weather fits perfectly within the game's setting. This marks a significant improvement over the static weather seen in Grand Theft Auto V, suggesting Rockstar is enhancing the game's environmental dynamics.

Also read: GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone

Uncertainty Surrounds the Release Date

As excitement grows, fans are eagerly awaiting more details. A top comment from LuxrOfficial expresses excitement about the game, stating that even the smallest glimpses of new content spark enthusiasm. The commenter reflects on the beauty of Red Dead Redemption 2, noting that if GTA 6's weather and environment are similar, the game will be visually impressive.

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

While the exact release date for Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) remains unknown, Rockstar Games has slated the launch for fall 2025. However, speculation is mounting about a potential delay, with some insiders suggesting a possible release in Q3 2026.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 10:52 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone
Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more
PlayStation

PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there’s sad news for PS4 owners
GTA 6

GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets