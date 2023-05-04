Home How To NEET Admit card 2023: How to download NTA NEET UG Hall Ticket online at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit card 2023: How to download NTA NEET UG Hall Ticket online at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit card 2023: NEET UG 2023 admit card has been released and candidates can download the same online. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 10:13 IST
NEET Admit card 2023: Know how to download NEET UG 2023 admit card online. (Pixabay)
NEET Admit card 2023: Are you a NEET aspirant? Here is an important update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Admit card today, Thursday, May 4. Candidates can now download their NEET UG 2023 admit card online by visiting NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in. It can be known that the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7 and the exams will be conducted at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.

The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and the timing of the exam is from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm. As per the information provided by NTA, the candidates are required to check and download their Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) 2023, using their application number and date of birth. All they need to do is visit the official website of NTA at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Meanwhile, here is how you can download the NEET UG 2023 admit card.

How to download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card online

Step 1:

Visit the official website of NTA or go to neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2:

Once the website opens, you will have to click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage.
Step 3:

Now, enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
Step 4:

Download the NEET UG 2023 admit card.
Step 5:

You are advised to take a print out of the NEET UG 2023 admit card and keep for further reference.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for latest updates.

Notably, NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

First Published Date: 04 May, 10:13 IST
