 Huawei Ascend Y511 Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Huawei Phones Huawei Ascend Y511

Huawei Ascend Y511

Huawei Ascend Y511 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1730 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Ascend Y511 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Ascend Y511 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19379/heroimage/huawei-ascend-y511-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19379/images/Design/huawei-ascend-y511-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19379/images/Design/huawei-ascend-y511-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19379/images/Design/huawei-ascend-y511-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19379/images/Design/huawei-ascend-y511-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹7,999
4 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
3 MP
0.3 MP
1730 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹7,999
4 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
3 MP
1730 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender

Huawei Ascend Y511 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 1730 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Up to 300 Hours(3G) / Up to 310 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 1730 mAh
  • Up to 5 Hours(3G) / Up to 5.1 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 5 Hours(3G) / Up to 5.1 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuos Shooting
  • Single
Design
  • 67.4 mm
  • 150 grams
  • 132.8 mm
  • 10.5 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 218 ppi
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 62.33 %
General
  • October 17, 2013 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Huawei
  • Ascend Y511
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Mini
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 512 MB
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400
  • MediaTek MT6572
Smart TV Features
  • 3 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Huawei Ascend Y511 FAQs

What is the price of the Huawei Ascend Y511 in India?

Huawei Ascend Y511 price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1730 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Ascend Y511?

How many colors are available in Huawei Ascend Y511?

How long does the Huawei Ascend Y511 last?

What is the Huawei Ascend Y511 Battery Capacity?

Is Huawei Ascend Y511 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Huawei Ascend Y511