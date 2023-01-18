Intex Aqua Xtreme Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Xtreme Intex Aqua Xtreme is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,049 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Xtreme from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Xtreme now with free delivery.