 Intex Aqua Xtreme Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Xtreme

    Intex Aqua Xtreme is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,049 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Xtreme from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Xtreme now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,049
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Intex Aqua Xtreme Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 69.7 mm
    • 119 grams
    • 144 mm
    • Black, Grey, Red
    • 6.9 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.62 %
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • December 11, 2014 (Official)
    • Aqua Xtreme
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 26.8 GB
    Intex Aqua Xtreme FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Xtreme in India?

    Intex Aqua Xtreme price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Xtreme?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Xtreme?

    What is the Intex Aqua Xtreme Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Xtreme Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Xtreme