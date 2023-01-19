Intex Aqua 4g Strong Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua 4G Strong Intex Aqua 4G Strong is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,950 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4G Strong from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4G Strong now with free delivery.