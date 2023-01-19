 Intex Aqua 4g Strong Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua 4G Strong

    Intex Aqua 4G Strong

    Intex Aqua 4G Strong is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,950 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4G Strong from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4G Strong now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27662/heroimage/intex-aqua-4g-strong-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27662/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-strong-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27662/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-strong-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27662/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-strong-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,950
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,950
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    2 MP
    1700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 4g Strong Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1700 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F2.8
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • 109 grams
    • 125 mm
    • 65 mm
    • 10 mm
    • Champagne
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • 56.05 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Intex
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 17, 2016 (Official)
    • Aqua 4G Strong
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 768 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua 4g Strong FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 4G Strong in India?

    Intex Aqua 4G Strong price in India at 3,679 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 4G Strong?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 4G Strong?

    How long does the Intex Aqua 4G Strong last?

    What is the Intex Aqua 4G Strong Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua 4G Strong Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua 4g Strong