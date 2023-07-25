Home Laptops PC News 18% discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop; Check price now

18% discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop; Check price now

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 16:21 IST
All you need to know about the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop deal on Amazon.
All you need to know about the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop deal on Amazon.

Other than smartphones, laptops have become another necessity for everyone that the techno world demands. If you are planning to buy an Apple MacBook and waiting for the perfect deal, then this one on Amazon can be of your interest, but before you proceed towards the deal know about the specifications of Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop Specs:

 

The Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop comes with with a 13-inches screen. It features MacOS 10.14 Mojave operating system. Apple 2020 MacBook comes with a Backlit Keyboard as its special feature. You get up to 18 hours of battery life with it. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage.

Discount:

Amazon is offering an 18% initial discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop making the price fall to Rs. 81990 from Rs. 99900.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon also has an exchange offer worth Rs. 10150 running right now. All you need is a Laptop in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all laptops will have a similar exchange value. The exchange discount will depend on the resale value of the old device. Before going for the exchange deal, do verify exactly what you will get for your old laptop and what you can do online on the platform.

Bank Offer:

To make the deal even delightful for you Amazon offers you several bank offers with which you can further reduce the price of the laptop. The bank offers available on Amazon are:

1. Flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 59940.

2. Flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 59940.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 13:54 IST
