Environment day: Chromebook 15.6 to Pavilion X360, here is how you can be an eco-warrior

The world is inundated with millions of products and after a certain period they all end up in the trash and go on to pollute the environment. Some companies recognise the threat and look to make changes in the way they do business.

HP says that it is delivering innovative technology solutions while minimizing its environmental impact. From high energy efficiency to recycled plastics, HP is using a circular design model to create its sustainable portfolio. From Chromebook 15.6 to Pavilion X360, here are some innovative devices.

HP Chromebook 15.6

This laptop prioritizes sustainability with its design, made with "ocean-bound" plastics collected from waterways, thereby preventing pollution. Powered by Chrome OS, it integrates with Google apps and cloud storage, simplifying collaboration and file access while reducing the need for physical storage. Priced at Rs. 28,999, it offers an affordable and environmentally conscious option.

HP 14

This compact and portable laptop offers a seamless metal design on the cover chassis. HP 14 is constructed using ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic. The HP 14 is available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999/-.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

Crafted with HP's first full-metal cover made from recycled aluminum, this laptop helps save approximately 729 tons of CO2 emissions. With a starting price of Rs. 81,999, this laptop is an investment for those seeking a commitment to sustainability.

HP Pavilion X360

It features eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient components, reducing its environmental impact. Priced at Rs. 57,999, this laptop offers a balance of reliability, power, and eco-consciousness.