Best laptop under ₹50000: 10 effective computing solutions for office goers
Explore our top 10 picks for the best laptops under ₹50000, tailored for office goers. Discover efficient, budget-friendly computing solutions. Read now for the ideal choice!
Your office hours can be a combination of both productivity and comfort with the right tools at your disposal, and a key element in this modern work setup is undoubtedly the laptop. In a market flooded with options, finding the best laptop under ₹50000 that aligns with your professional needs can be a challenging task. This guide aims to simplify that decision for office-goers by presenting the 10 most effective computing solutions within this budget.
Products included in this article
The importance of having a reliable laptop for office work cannot be overstated. With the increasing demand for remote work and flexible working hours, a laptop under ₹50000 that offers a balance between performance, durability, and portability becomes an essential tool for every professional. Whether it's for managing extensive spreadsheets, attending video conferences, or handling multiple applications simultaneously, these laptops are designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce. However, the variety in specifications and features can make the selection process overwhelming. From processors and storage options to battery life and display quality, each aspect plays a crucial role in determining the laptop's performance. Understanding these specifications is key to choosing a laptop that not only fits within your budget but also enhances your work efficiency.
Our curated list of the best laptops under ₹50000 includes models that have been rigorously tested and reviewed for their ability to handle office tasks with ease. We focus on laptops that offer the best combination of processing power, memory, and other essential features without compromising on quality or performance. Additionally, we consider factors like build quality, weight, and battery life, ensuring that the laptops are not only powerful but also convenient for daily use.
This selection caters to a range of preferences and requirements, from sleek ultrabooks for those who prioritize portability to more robust models for users who need higher processing power. Whether you are a freelancer, a corporate professional, or an entrepreneur, these laptops are sure to enhance your productivity and make your office hours more efficient.
1. HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Windows 11 Home, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.46 kg), fq1092AU
The HP Laptop 14s is a perfect fusion of performance and portability. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking for your office needs. The 14-inch FHD display offers crisp visuals, enhanced by AMD Radeon Graphics. Its 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and ample storage. The backlit keyboard adds to the convenience, making it ideal for working in low-light conditions. Weighing just 1.46 kg, it's designed for mobility without sacrificing power. With dual speakers and Windows 11 Home, it's well-suited for both work and entertainment.
Specifications of HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Windows 11 Home, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.46 kg), fq1092AU:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Display: 14-inch FHD (35.6 cm)
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Keyboard: Backlit
Weight: 1.46 kg
Operating System: Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2019
Color: Silver
Additional: Dual Speakers, Thin & Light design
Pros
Cons
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U offers strong performance
Limited to integrated graphics
Lightweight and portable at 1.46 kg
Display could be brighter
Fast 512GB SSD storage
Not ideal for heavy gaming
Backlit keyboard for low-light usage
Battery life could be better
2. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS
ASUS Vivobook 16X, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB RAM, handles even the most demanding tasks effortlessly. The standout feature is its 16.0-inch FHD+ 16:10 display, offering more screen real estate for productivity. The thin and light design, weighing 1.80 kg, makes it easy to carry around. With a 512GB SSD, it provides ample and fast storage. Integrated graphics and Windows 11 with Office 2021 pre-installed make it a ready-to-go companion for professionals. The silver finish adds a touch of elegance to its robust build.
Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Display: 16.0-inch FHD+ 16:10 (40.64 cms)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.80 kg
Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021
Color: Silver
Additional: Thin and light design
Pros
Cons
Large 16.0-inch FHD+ screen
Heavier at 1.80 kg
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H provides good processing power
Integrated graphics limit gaming potential
Spacious 512GB SSD
HD+ resolution not optimal for some professional tasks
Sleek design and silver finish
Battery life may be insufficient for all-day use
3. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU
The HP Laptop 15s combines sleek design and robust performance which makes it ideal for the modern professionals. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, backed by 8GB DDR4 RAM, ensuring smooth and efficient handling of everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides clear and vivid visuals, while Intel UHD Graphics supports basic multimedia needs. Storage is ample and fast with a 512GB SSD. It's designed for comfort with a backlit keyboard and weighs just 1.69 kg, making it easy to carry. The dual speakers enhance the audio experience, and with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it's ready for any office scenario.
Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU:
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (39.6 cm)
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Keyboard: Backlit
Weight: 1.69 kg
Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021
Color: Silver
Additional: Dual Speakers, Thin & Light design
Pros
Cons
Efficient 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
Integrated graphics not suitable for intensive tasks
15.6-inch FHD display offers good clarity
Slightly heavier at 1.69 kg
Large 512GB SSD for storage
Battery performance could be improved
Thin and light design
Some users might prefer a larger RAM
4. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is tailored for those who seek a balance between functionality and affordability. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 8GB RAM, it handles basic office tasks smoothly. The 15.6" HD screen offers adequate clarity for daily work, and the integrated graphics handle light graphics tasks. Its standout feature is the 512GB SSD, providing ample high-speed storage. Weighing 1.8 kg, it's relatively light and easy to transport. It comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, plus a fingerprint sensor for added security. The silver design gives it a professional look, suitable for any workplace.
Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS:
Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
Display: 15.6" HD (39.62 cms)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.8 kg
Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021
Color: Silver
Additional: Fingerprint sensor, Thin and Light design
Pros
Cons
Affordable with solid performance
Intel Celeron N4020 is entry-level
Fingerprint sensor for added security
HD display, not FHD
512GB SSD offers ample storage
Not suitable for high-end gaming or intensive graphics work
Lightweight and portable
Battery life may not support extended use
5. MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN
The MSI Modern 14 is ideal for professionals who require top-tier performance on the go. It's equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7-1255U processor and 16GB RAM, ensuring lightning-fast responsiveness and excellent multitasking capabilities. The 14-inch FHD display provides stunning visuals, complemented by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, perfect for creative tasks. Its 512GB NVMe SSD offers rapid data access and ample storage. Weighing just 1.4 kg, it's incredibly portable, and the classic black finish adds an elegant touch. With Windows 11 Home, it's ready to tackle any demanding office application or creative project.
Specifications of MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN:
Processor: Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U
Display: 36CM FHD 60Hz
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Weight: 1.4Kg
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Color: Classic Black
Additional: Thin & Light design
Pros
Cons
High performance with Intel i7-1255U
Premium pricing
16GB RAM for excellent multitasking
Limited upgradeability
Lightweight at just 1.4 kg
May heat up under heavy usage
Crisp 14-inch FHD display
Sound quality could be improved
6. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg
This Dell 15 Laptop is a versatile and reliable companion for everyday office work. It features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB RAM, delivering robust performance for a variety of tasks. The combination of a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD offers a balance of ample storage and fast system response. The 15.6" FHD display ensures clear and sharp visuals. Unique features like Mobile Connect enhance productivity, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. Weighing 1.69 kg, it's relatively lightweight for its class. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it's equipped for both work and leisure.
Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg:
Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
Display: 15.6" FHD (39.5cm)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.69kg
Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021
Color: Black
Additional: Mobile Connect, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Thin & Light design, 15 Month McAfee subscription
Pros
Cons
Good processing power with Intel Core i5-1135G7
Integrated graphics may not suffice for graphic-intensive tasks
Hybrid storage with 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
Slightly bulky at 1.69kg
Spill-resistant keyboard for durability
Battery life could be better
Comes with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed
Display brightness may not be optimal for outdoor use
7. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr Warranty + ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRIN
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 is an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient laptop for everyday office work. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and equipped with 8GB RAM, it offers a smooth performance for a range of tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides crisp and clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast boot times and ample storage space. Its thin and light design, weighing just 1.6 kg, makes it highly portable. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's ready for immediate use.
Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr Warranty + ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRIN:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Display: 15.6" FHD (39.62cm)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.6Kg
Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021
Color: Cloud Grey
Additional: 1 Year Warranty + ADP, Thin & Light design
Pros
Cons
Efficient AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
Integrated graphics limits gaming capabilities
Lightweight and portable
FHD display, not the highest resolution
Comes with 512GB SSD storage
Battery life could be improved for all-day use
Sleek design in Cloud Grey
May struggle with highly demanding applications
8. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6" (39.6Cm) Fhd Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82Xq008Vin, AMD
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 features a Ryzen 5 7520U processor and a substantial 16GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and smooth operation. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers excellent visual clarity, and the 512GB SSD provides quick access to files and programs. Its lightweight design at 1.62 kg makes it easy to carry around. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and Alexa built-in, it caters to a modern workflow. The inclusion of a 3-month Game Pass adds entertainment value. The Arctic Grey finish gives it a professional look making it suitable for any office environment.
Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6" (39.6Cm) Fhd Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82Xq008Vin, AMD:
Processor: Ryzen 5 7520U
Display: 15.6" FHD (39.6Cm)
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.62Kg
Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021
Color: Arctic Grey
Additional: 1 Year Warranty, Alexa Built-in, 3 Month Game Pass
Pros
Cons
Strong performance with Ryzen 5 7520U
Limited to integrated graphics
Large 16GB RAM for superior multitasking
Battery life may not be sufficient for heavy use
Alexa built-in for convenience
Not ideal for heavy gaming or intensive graphic tasks
Includes a 3-month Game Pass
The build could feel less premium
9. Dell 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-5500U/ 8GB DDR4, 2400 MHz/ 512GB/ 14.0" (35.56cm) FHD Display with Comfort View/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Carbon Black/ 1.48kg
The Dell 14 Laptop is a compact yet powerful device, ideal for office-goers who need a blend of performance and portability. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 14.0-inch FHD display offers crisp and clear visuals, perfect for both work and multimedia. It comes with a 512GB SSD, providing quick access to files and ample storage space. Weighing just 1.48 kg and featuring a spill-resistant keyboard, it's designed for durability and ease of use.
Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-5500U/ 8GB DDR4, 2400 MHz/ 512GB/ 14.0" (35.56cm) FHD Display with Comfort View/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Carbon Black/ 1.48kg:
Processor: Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U
Display: 14.0" FHD (35.56cm)
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Weight: 1.48kg
Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021
Color: Black
Additional: Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Thin & Light design, 15 Month McAfee subscription
Pros
Cons
Compact and light at 1.48 kg
Integrated graphics not suitable for demanding games
12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor offers good performance
Smaller screen size at 14 inches
Spill-resistant keyboard adds durability
Some users may prefer a larger storage option
Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office
Battery life may be a constraint for long hours
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great choice for everyday office tasks. Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB RAM, it handles multitasking with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD display ensures a comfortable viewing experience for extended work sessions. It offers a 256GB SSD for fast boot-up and reliable storage. This laptop is notable for its thin and light profile, weighing only 1.65 kg, which enhances its portability. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's ready for immediate productivity.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN:
Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen
Display: 15.6" FHD (39.62cm)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.65Kg
Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021
Color: Arctic Grey
Additional: 3 Month Game Pass, Thin & Light design
Pros
Cons
Efficient 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
256GB SSD might be limiting for some users
Lightweight and easy to carry
Integrated graphics not ideal for high-end gaming
Comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021
HD screen, not FHD, may impact visual experience
3 Month Game Pass included
Battery performance could be better for all-day use
Best 3 feature for you
Product
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
HP Laptop 14s (fq1092AU)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor
512GB SSD Storage
14-inch FHD Display
ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (M1603QA-MB501WS)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor
16.0-inch FHD+ Display
512GB SSD Storage
HP Laptop 15s (fq5007TU)
12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor
15.6-inch FHD Display
512GB SSD Storage
ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15 (X515MA-BR024WS)
Intel Celeron N4020 Processor
15.6" HD Display
Fingerprint Sensor
MSI Modern 14 (C12M-459IN)
Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U Processor
16GB RAM
512GB NVMe SSD
Dell 15 Laptop
Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor
1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
15.6" FHD Display
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 (82R400BRIN)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor
512GB SSD Storage
15.6" FHD Display
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82Xq008Vin)
Ryzen 5 7520U Processor
16GB RAM
Alexa Built-in
Dell 14 Laptop
Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U Processor
Spill-Resistant Keyboard
14.0" FHD Display
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (82H803TXIN)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen Processor
256GB SSD Storage
15.6" FHD Display
Best value for money
The MSI Modern 14 is designed for professionals who demand speed and efficiency. It's powered by a cutting-edge 12th Gen Intel i7-1255U processor, ensuring top-notch performance for demanding applications. The laptop features 16GB RAM, providing ample memory for smooth multitasking and quick access to frequently used files. Its 512GB NVMe SSD offers exceptional storage speed, significantly reducing load times for applications and system boot-up.
The 14-inch FHD display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, delivers crisp, clear visuals, making it suitable for both professional and personal media consumption. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensures smooth graphic rendering, suitable for light photo and video editing tasks. Weighing just 1.4 kg, the MSI Modern 14 is highly portable, making it an excellent choice for professionals on the move. The classic black finish gives it a professional and sophisticated look.
In terms of connectivity, it includes multiple ports for peripherals and external displays, enhancing its versatility. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, offering the latest features and security updates.
Best overall product
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a smart choice for those who seek a balance of functionality and affordability in a laptop. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch HD display provides adequate clarity and brightness for daily work and casual media consumption.
This laptop stands out with its 512GB SSD, offering ample storage space with fast data access speeds. The integrated graphics are capable of handling basic multimedia tasks and light gaming. The Vivobook 15 is lightweight at 1.8 kg, making it easy to carry around, and its silver design adds a touch of elegance.
One of its key features is the fingerprint sensor, which enhances security and provides quick and convenient access. It comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, making it ready for immediate use in a variety of professional and personal scenarios.
How to Find the Best Product?
Buying a laptop means a huge investment, especially when you're seeking the best options under ₹50000. To make an informed decision, it's important to consider various factors that align with your specific needs and preferences. Here's a guide to help you find the best laptop within this budget range:
Processor Power: The heart of your laptop, the processor, determines how efficiently it can handle tasks. Look for Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processors for a balance of performance and price.
RAM: Adequate RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Aim for at least 8GB of RAM, which is sufficient for most office tasks and some light multimedia usage.
Storage: An SSD (Solid State Drive) is preferable over an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) for faster boot times and quicker file access. Look for laptops with at least 256GB SSD or a combination of SSD and HDD for more space.
Display Quality: A comfortable display is crucial, as you'll spend hours looking at the screen. Opt for a full HD (1920x1080) screen for the best balance between price and quality. If your work involves graphics, a higher color accuracy and an anti-glare screen might be beneficial.
Battery Life: For office goers who are often on the move, long battery life is a must. Look for laptops that offer at least 6-8 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Build Quality and Design: Durability is key, especially if you travel frequently. Also, consider the weight and thickness of the laptop for ease of portability.
Keyboard and Touchpad: Comfortable and responsive input devices are important for long hours of work. Check for a keyboard with good travel and a smooth, precise touchpad.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the laptop has sufficient ports like USB, HDMI, and an SD card slot, and if required, Thunderbolt 3 or 4 ports. Also, check for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.
Warranty and Support: Look for laptops with at least a one-year warranty and good customer support, which can be crucial in case of technical issues.
FAQs on laptop under ₹50000
Can I find a laptop with a solid-state drive (SSD) in this price range?
Are there laptops under ₹50000 suitable for occasional gaming or graphic design?
How important is battery life for office laptops under ₹50000?
Do these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems?
Can I use these laptops for video conferencing?
Is it possible to upgrade the RAM or storage in these laptops?
