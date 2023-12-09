Best gaming laptops: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 to MSI Gaming GF63, here are 10 you must check out

Best gaming laptops: Are you a hardcore gaming fan and planning to buy a gaming laptop? There are ample options available these days when it comes to top-performing gaming laptops. Gaming laptops provide an immersive experience to gamers and the chances of a great gaming experience getting spoiled due to a sudden lag in performance is highly unlikely. Of course, you should understand that these gaming laptops are a little more expensive than the normal ones. So, if you are confused about which one to buy, we have made a list of 10 best gaming laptops which include laptops like ASUS TUF, MSI Gaming GF63, HP OMEN Gaming Laptop,and more. Check out the full list below:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop

This gaming laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with 6 cores and 12 threads. It boasts a 16MB L3 cache, empowering your gaming experience. Dynamic power allocation through AMD SmartShift enhances performance by optimizing CPU and GPU cooperation. The laptop features a 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics card for lifelike gaming visuals and efficient data processing. With 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM, the system ensures smooth gameplay and responsiveness. You can enjoy popular games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and Fall Guys on the 15.6-inch FHD display. The micro-edge screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 9 ms response time, minimizes image ghosting, providing a crisp and immersive gaming experience.Connectivity is seamless with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports. The laptop's 3-cell, 52.5Wh battery supports long gaming sessions, and fast charging capability replenishes 50% battery in just 45 minutes. This gaming powerhouse is one the best gaming laptops you can have.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Number two on the list of best gaming laptops is the HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop. This laptop features a robust Intel Core i7-11800H Processor, offering a base speed of 2.3 GHz and a turbo boost up to 4.6 GHz across its 8 cores. With 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory (expandable up to 32GB) and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (with two additional M.2 slots for storage expansion), it ensures efficient multitasking and ample storage for your gaming needs. The 15.6-inch FHD display, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and vIPS-level anti-glare technology, provides a visually immersive experience. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, reaching up to 1585MHz at 60W (75W with Dynamic Boost). The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and includes a lifetime validity version of Office Home and Student. Moreover, it offers access to a diverse gaming library, including titles like Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite through Game Pass, featuring over 100 high-quality PC games.

Whether you're into intense gaming sessions or productivity tasks, this laptop's powerful configuration, efficient storage options, and vibrant display make it a best gaming laptop.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

This laptop provides powerful performance with the Intel Core i5-1335U processor, ensuring seamless multitasking with 16 GB of onboard dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support. Store and access your data swiftly with the 512 GB SSD. The 15.6 inch Full HD display, featuring IPS technology and Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, provides crisp visuals with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The ultra-slim design enhances portability.

If you are looking for the best gaming laptop, this one can be a great option. Running on Windows 11 Home, this laptop boasts a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX2050 with 4G-GDDR6 VRAM, delivering robust graphics performance for gaming and creative tasks. Connect effortlessly with versatile ports, including a Type-C with DC-in/Thunderbolt 4, a Type-A port, and a power-off charging-enabled Type-A port. The 99-/100-/103-key Acer backlit keyboard, with international language support, enhances productivity in any lighting condition. Convenient indicators for CapsLock and F4/Microphone mute keep you informed.

This laptop combines high-end specifications, a vibrant display, and thoughtful design elements, making it a reliable companion for both work and entertainment. Whether you're a professional, gamer, or creative enthusiast, this system provides the features needed for a seamless computing experience.

Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

This laptop comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, featuring 12 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.50 GHz clock speed. Now you can enjoy smooth multitasking with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM running at 4800 MHz and ample storage space with the included 1TB SSD. The 15.6 inch FHD display, boasting a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits brightness, provides a vibrant visual experience with 45% NTSC color coverage.

With this power-packed laptop, you can get an immersive gaming experience with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, equipped with 4 GB GDDR6 and a max 90 W TGP. The Alienware-inspired thermal design ensures optimal cooling, featuring dual air-intake, copper pipes, two fans with ultra-thin blades, and strategically-placed vents, allowing for 100/100 CPU GPU concurrency and TDP up to 125 W. So, if you are looking for the best gaming laptops, you can try this one.

It also comes with the US English Orange Qwerty Backlit Keyboard, including a Numeric Keypad and G-Key. The 3-cell, 56 Wh integrated battery provides reliable power on the go. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop also includes McAfee Multi Device Security with a 15-month subscription.

MSI Gaming GF63

The laptop features a robust processing capability with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H, reaching speeds up to 4.60 GHz. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home, with a free upgrade option to Windows 11 Home when available. The system includes essential software like Nvidia GeForce Experience, Nahimic 3, MSI Center, and MSI App Player. The display is a 40CM FHD (1920*1080) 144Hz IPS-Level Panel, offering a vibrant visual experience with 45% NTSC coverage.

In terms of memory and storage, it is equipped with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable up to an impressive 64GB. The storage is managed by a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, ensuring fast and efficient data access. The dedicated graphics are powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GDDR6 4GB, making it one of the best gaming laptops.

Despite its powerful capabilities, the laptop maintains a sleek and ultra-thin design, weighing only 1.86 kg. The keyboard is backlit with a single-color red scheme, adding a touch of style to the overall aesthetic. The package includes the laptop and an adapter, providing a comprehensive solution for users seeking a high-performance yet portable computing device.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

The laptop boasts a robust performance with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor featuring 8 cores and a maximum turbo speed of 4.60 GHz. Accompanying this is a substantial 16 GB of DDR5 system memory, expandable to 32 GB with a memory frequency of up to 5200 MT/s. The 15.6-inch display showcases vivid visuals through IPS technology, presenting a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of graphics, the laptop is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, offering 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6, ensuring an immersive gaming and multimedia experience. Storage needs are met by a 512 GB SSD with PCIe Gen4, operating at 16 Gb/s via NVMe, and expandable to accommodate up to two additional 1 TB SSDs.

Running on Windows 11 Home 64-bit, the laptop features a thoughtful array of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 with power-off charging, USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support, and more. The backlit keyboard adds a touch of convenience to the device's user-friendly feature and all of these features put together gets it into the list of best gaming laptops.

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

This AMD Ryzen 7 6800H laptop, boasts 8 cores and 16 threads with a 16MB L3 cache. It empowers swift processing for a dominant presence on virtual battlefields. OMEN Tempest Cooling ensures optimal performance without compromising on coolness. Enhancing the gaming experience is the 8 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, offering AI-accelerated prowess, advanced 3D rendering, and efficient data processing. It provides seamless gameplay, an upgraded configuration includes a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD for lag-free responsiveness, coupled with 16GB DDR5 RAM for smooth operation of memory-intensive gaming applications. Enjoy popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, The Witcher 3, God Of War 4, FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, World of Warcraft, and more.

The micro-edge display, spanning 16.1 inches with QHD resolution, 300-nit brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate, immerses users in action. With a rapid 3 ms response time and an 82.12% screen-to-body ratio, gaming becomes captivating. Effortless connectivity for uninterrupted gaming sessions is provided by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 ports.

It is equipped with a 6-cell, 83Wh battery, fast charging capabilities replenish 50% in just 30 minutes. It offers up to 8 hours and 45 minutes of gaming for extended sessions. What else would you need to call it a best gaming laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, boasts a swift 4.2 GHz max turbo speed for seamless multitasking. What makes it a best gaming laptop, is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics which ensures fluid graphic streaming and smooth gameplay. With 8GB DDR4 RAM, the laptop facilitates uninterrupted work, while the 512GB SSD securely stores your data. The 15.6 inch FHD IPS display showcases crystal-clear gaming details, enhanced by anti-glare technology for optimal visibility.

Concerns about power are alleviated with the integrated 45Wh battery, providing commendable playtime. The HD 720p camera enables high-quality live-streaming, complete with a privacy shutter for enhanced security. The Windows 11 Home OS, loaded with Office Home & Student 2021, enhances productivity through its user-friendly interface.

Connectivity is versatile, featuring 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Ethernet (RJ-45), 1x headphone/microphone combo jack (3.5mm), and 1x power connector. The 2x Nahimic stereo speakers deliver superior sound effects. In essence, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 combines potent hardware, a robust battery, and a feature-rich Windows 11 environment for a compelling and adaptable computing experience.

Dell G16-7630 Gaming 13th Gen Laptop

The laptop boasts a powerful Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, featuring 14 cores and a maximum speed of 4.90 GHz, complemented by 32GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM running at 4800MHz. With a spacious 1TB SSD, it offers swift and ample storage. Running on Windows 11 and equipped with Office H&S 2021, this machine ensures a productive environment. McAfee Antivirus protects the system for 15 months.

Its 16-inch QHD+ display impresses with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and full sRGB coverage. The ComfortViewPlus and NVIDIA G-SYNC+DDS Display technologies enhance visual comfort and fluidity. Driving graphics is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6, promising a robust gaming and graphics experience.

The backlit keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting adds a touch of customization. Connectivity is extensive, featuring HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB-C Display Port Alt-Mode, headphone/mic jack, and RJ45 for versatile connectivity. Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth wireless ensure seamless wireless communication. In summary, this laptop combines cutting-edge hardware, a vibrant display, and diverse connectivity options for a high-performance computing experience and that ensures it gets added to this list of best gaming laptops.

MSI Bravo 17 Gaming Laptop

And last on the list of best gaming laptops is the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor powers this laptop, reaching up to 4.75 GHz for seamless performance. Running on the pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with a lifetime validity, it includes essential preinstalled software like the MSI Center. The 43CM Full HD display boasts a resolution of 1920x1080. It features a high refresh rate of 144Hz and an IPS-Level Panel that covers up to 45% NTSC.

For multitasking and speedy data access, the laptop is equipped with 8GBx2 DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD for storage. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory play a major role in making it as one of the bet gaming laptops.

Connectivity options include Gigabit LAN, 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.3, ensuring seamless communication and networking. The package includes the laptop and a power adapter. This setup caters to both productivity and gaming needs, offering a powerful combination of processing, memory, storage, and graphics capabilities. Whether for work or play, the laptop provides a compelling hardware configuration with the latest technologies for a smooth computing experience.