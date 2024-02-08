 Microsoft set to replace Windows 11 Mail and Calendar with Outlook app; know when the big shift will happen | Laptops-pc News
Much to the disappointment of many users, Microsoft has announced the retirement date of the Windows 11 Mail and Calendar. Users will now have to shift to Outlook app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 11:22 IST
Start using the Outlook app as Microsoft will be discarding Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps. (Unsplash)
Start using the Outlook app as Microsoft will be discarding Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps. (Unsplash)

If you have been a Windows user for ages, then you must be acquainted with Microsoft Mail and Calendar apps for your day-to-day usage. However, there is sad news for users as the company has set a date to discard the Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps. This decision was taken to migrate users to Microsoft's Outlook app which is part of its Office 365 tools. In case you have new devices from 2024, then you do not need to worry as you already may be using Outlook for mail. Check the last date for using Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps.

According to a Windows Latest report, Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps will be available till December 31, 2024. These apps will also be removed from the Microsoft Store as the company will stop bringing updates and support after 2024. It is being done to promote Microsoft's new Outlook app. It is reported that Mail and Calendar apps users will start getting a pop-up notification for transition to Outlook which is the latest version of the Mail app. However, you can ignore the notification and move forward using the app till the last mentioned date.

Do note that the choice will not be there for new users. Windows 11 devices that launch in 2024 will get Outlook as the default mail app. By the end of the year, all the services and support will be paused which means you will not be getting security updates or bug fixes for the Mail and Calendar apps, so the users will be left with no choice but to use the new Outlook app.

Outlook is a web app which can be used to send and receive mail. It has various advanced features which make it faster and easier to use. Outlook app also consists of a Calendar and to-do list feature in the “My day” section, enabling you to get access to various Office apps in one place. Users can also connect Outlook with third-party email accounts from Gmail and Yahoo.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets