 Leagoo M5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Leagoo M5

    Leagoo M5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Leagoo M5 from HT Tech. Buy Leagoo M5 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Leagoo M5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 71.3 mm
    • Shock proof
    • 141.7 mm
    • 178.1 grams
    • Champagne Gold ,Galaxy White,Titanium Grey
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 68.06 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Yes
    • Leagoo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • September 8, 2016 (Official)
    • M5
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Back
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Leagoo M5