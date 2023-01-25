 Lenovo A859 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A859

    Lenovo A859 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,766 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A859 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A859 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Lenovo A859 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.6 MP
    • 2250 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • 2250 mAh
    • Up to 276 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 276 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.6 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 162 grams
    • 72.5 mm
    • 142 mm
    • Black, White
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 66.9 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (1280 x 720 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • A859
    • Lenovo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 31, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v3.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo A859 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A859 in India?

    Lenovo A859 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.6 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A859?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A859?

    How long does the Lenovo A859 last?

    What is the Lenovo A859 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A859 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo A859