Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 (20vea0heih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HEIH Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HEIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 81,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹81,990 (speculated) Display Size 15 Inches (38.1 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.7 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 20vea0heih Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Features Full HD IPS LED Anti-glare Display

Display Size 15 Inches (38.1 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 147 ppi

Display Type LED General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 1.7 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Model 15 ITL G2 (20VEA0HEIH)

Thickness 18.9 Millimeter thickness

Colour Mineral grey

Operating System Type 64-bit

Dimensions(WxDxH) 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

Capacity 16 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 2.4 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Usb Type C 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

