 Micromax Bolt Ad4500 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Bolt AD4500

    Micromax Bolt AD4500

    Micromax Bolt AD4500 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt AD4500 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt AD4500 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23673/heroimage/micromax-bolt-ad4500-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23673/images/Design/micromax-bolt-ad4500-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23673/images/Design/micromax-bolt-ad4500-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23673/images/Design/micromax-bolt-ad4500-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23673/images/Design/micromax-bolt-ad4500-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt Ad4500 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 318 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 318 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Grey, Red, White
    Display
    • LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • Bolt AD4500
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • November 21, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6571
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 2 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Bolt Ad4500 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt Ad4500 in India?

    Micromax Bolt Ad4500 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6571; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt Ad4500?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt Ad4500?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt Ad4500 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt Ad4500 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt Ad4500 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Bolt Ad4500