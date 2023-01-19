 Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    20 MP + 8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 20 MP + 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
    • No
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Dual
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 152.3 mm
    • 72.8 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 75.62 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • December 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Canvas Infinity Pro
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.32 W/kg, Body: 0.44 W/kg
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 51.2 GB
    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro in India?

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (20 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro