Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 is a Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 now with free delivery.