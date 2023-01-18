 Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250

    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 is a Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 105 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 105 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • White, Midnight Blue
    • 186 grams
    • 128 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 75.66 %
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax A250
    • October 31, 2013 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • Canvas Turbo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6589T
    • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
    • 2 GB
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • M! Live, M! Security, M! Unlock, Games (Fruit Devil , Dark Man, Jelly jumper), Kingsoft, Spuul, Hike, Game Hub, Look Away, FOTA, BBM, iFloat
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 12.5 GB
    • No
    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Turbo A250?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Turbo A250?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Turbo A250