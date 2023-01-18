 Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27020/heroimage/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e352-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27020/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e352-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27020/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e352-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27020/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e352-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,190 M.R.P. ₹12,499
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is Rs.10,190 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is Rs.10,190 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 375 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 375 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Blue
    • 8.7 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 144.3 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 66.18 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • November 18, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Nitro 3 E352
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 price in India at 5,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352